Newly Elected 2024 AESP Board Of Directors Reflective Of Clean Energy And Demand Flexibility's Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) , a non-profit organization made of more than 4,500 active energy professionals dedicated to improving the development, delivery and implementation of efficiency, clean energy and demand flexibility solutions announced its newly elected 2024 Board of Directors.



New additions to the board highlight the increased diversity of AESP's membership and the value its members place on diverse perspectives and representation within the industry.



Additions to the AESP Board of Directors include:



Angie Ostaszewski, Manager of Clean Energy Transition Business Strategy & Development, Ameren IL

Art Christianson, Senior Manager, Utility and Government Rebates, The Home Depot

Deb Dynako, Director of Partnership Development, Slipstream

Derek Okada, Senior Fellow, Energy Solutions

Paul Douglas, President, The JPI Group

Quinn Parker, CDP, Founder and CEO, Encolor, LLC



“The AESP Board Members, distinguished for their diverse perspectives and deep knowledge of the clean energy sector, serve as influential figures at the forefront of delivering modern efficiency, distributed energy, and demand flexibility customer offerings," stated Jen Szaro, President and CEO of AESP.“Elected by their industry peers to establish an era of integrated, intelligent, and distributed energy, these individuals guide our efforts as we strive for a more resilient and decarbonized energy future.”



The 2024 Board of Directors will be chaired by Knox Cameron of DTE. Knox will officially take over for Sue Hanson at AESP's Annual Conference, February 5-8, 2024, in San Antonio, TX.



Founded in 1989, AESP is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3). We are a dynamic, inclusive community of energy professionals essential to advancing a more resilient, sustainable energy future. We do so through professional development, education, and collaboration. To learn more and join us, visit .

