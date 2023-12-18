Drones Plus Teams With Purway Innovation On Methane Detection Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Drones Plus Announces Exclusive Partnership with Purway to Distribute Advanced Methane Detector in the United States

FRISCO, TX, U.S., December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Drones Plus, a leading drone and robotics company based in Frisco, Texas, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Shenzhen-based Purway. This collaboration marks the introduction of the Purway Innovation CH-4 TDLAS Methane Detector to the U.S. market, a significant step forward in methane management technology.

The Purway Methane Detector, renowned for its efficiency in the Oil and Gas, environmental, and waste management industries, is a pioneering solution for controlling methane emissions. Utilizing advanced Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy (TDLAS), the detector allows for aerial-based detection and quantification of methane leaks, setting new standards in accuracy and affordability.

Don Garland, CEO of Drones Plus, highlights the importance of this partnership: "Industries looking to control methane emissions have long sought an aerial-based system that allows them to efficiently and affordably identify and quantify leaks. We found Purway, which has been successful in Europe and Asia but lacked a strong presence in the U.S. I am excited about the opportunity and how this new solution will complete our methane management suite."

The timing of this partnership is particularly significant, coinciding with the EPA's final ruling on methane emission standards. This underscores the commitment of both Drones Plus and Purway to environmental stewardship and compliance with emerging regulatory frameworks.

Through this exclusive agreement, Drones Plus becomes the sole distributor and support provider for the Purway Methane Detector across the United States, offering an unparalleled solution for industries committed to reducing their environmental footprint.

About Drones Plus

Drones Plus is a Frisco, TX-based company specializing in drone and robotics technology. Renowned for innovation and excellence, Drones Plus provides state-of-the-art solutions for various industries, focusing on environmental sustainability and advanced technological integration.

About Purway

Purway is a Shenzhen-based company at the forefront of environmental monitoring technology. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Purway has developed solutions that are making a significant impact in industries across Europe and Asia.

For more information about Drones Plus, the Purway partnership, or the CH-4 TDLAS Methane Detector, please contact:



Teresa Garland

Drones Plus

+1 469-757-4497

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube