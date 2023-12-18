Payprop And NARPM Collaborate For Free Webinar On Profitable Portfolio Growth For Property Managers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Free online event delivers practical insights for property managers looking to boost profitability, sign more landlords & navigate tenant retention challenges

- Samantha Ferreira, Head of Client Services, PayProp North AmericaFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PayProp, the automated rental payment platform for residential property managers, is hosting a free, exclusive webinar on Tuesday, December 19 at 12 pm EST in collaboration with the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).Titled“The Profitable Path: Tenant Retention and Landlord Acquisition Strategies for Property Managers in 2024”, the webinar will provide property managers with useful techniques for building solid, lasting relationships with current tenants and new landlords.Neil Cobbold, Managing Director at PayProp and former head of a large housing provider with 25 years of experience as a property manager in the UK and US, will share expert insights and actionable strategies, offering property managers:- Overlooked approaches to attracting landlords- Proven lease renewal incentives- Proactive profit growth strategies- Insights into the cost dynamics of tenant retention and acquisitionThe webinar is an unmissable opportunity for property managers to gain practical knowledge to drive success in the coming year.“PayProp is committed to empowering property managers with the strategies needed to thrive as the industry becomes more technologically advanced and more responsive,” says Samantha Ferreira , Head of Client Services at PayProp North America.“Expect more webinars from us, as we strive to provide valuable thought leadership. When it comes to taking property management businesses to the next level, Neil Cobbold is at the top of the game. He is a true leader in the industry.”To register for this free event, please visit .UNRIVALED INNOVATIONBank-integrated payment automation with PayProp enables property managers to cut their portfolio administration time to a fraction and allows them to focus on business development and managing more doors. As a result, PayProp's North American clients grow 36% on average in the first full year of processing on the platform.The platform automatically generates bulk rent and other invoices ready for approval and sending from the platform. Once payment is received, it automatically calculates management fees, lets property managers reconcile bulk incoming payments, and pay owners and contractors in just a couple of clicks.Key features of the PayProp platform include:- Automated reconciliation of rent payments to properties;- Set-and-forget payment rules for multiple recipients across entire property portfolios, enabling bulk settlement in a few clicks;- Strict user permissions, access control, and full audit logs to ensure the safety of client funds;- Arrears flagged in real time and missed payments recovered with automated reminders to late-paying tenants;- Live management reports for property managers to check the financial health of their portfolios and benchmark themselves against competitors;- An Owner app that enables owners to view always accurate account totals with the most up-to-date status of their portfolio's balance;- A Tenant portal that allows tenants to view their entire invoice and payment history, make fast online bank transfers, and request maintenance services; and- An application programming interface (API), which allows property managers to access PayProp data through other PropTech solutions.ABOUT PAYPROPPayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the property management industry. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties, and today serves a large and diverse customer base of property professionals, processing $2 in rental payments annually. The platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance.On December 4, 2023, PayProp and Reapit announced that the two companies were merging. The combined company will offer clients the opportunity to have a single provider that delivers capabilities across sales, property management, and trust account management.Learn more at and subscribe to the monthly PayProp Insights for news and analysis on the residential rental market.

