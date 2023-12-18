(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leadership Development Course Celebrates New Class Of Story Facilitators

Esther Choy leads a dynamic, hands-on storytelling training with her clients.

Gina Fong is the first woman of color to win Outstanding Teacher of the Year

Unlocking the Power of Authentic Leadership through Story Facilitation. Story facilitators are skilled leaders who create space for connection and purpose.

- Esther ChoyCHICAGO, IL, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a climate of conflict, polarization, and disconnection, Leadership Story Lab celebrates the graduation of its latest class of Certified Story Facilitators (CSF), a unique program designed to empower leaders with the often-overlooked skill of storytelling facilitation.Leadership demands more than just industry expertise, it requires effective communication. Research underscores the pivotal role of storytelling in fostering connection and purpose. Harvard Business Review recently emphasized the role of stories in guiding organizations through transformation, stating, "When your organization needs to make a big change, stories will help you convey not only why it needs to transform but also what the future will look like in specific, vivid terms."While many leaders recognize the potency of well-crafted narratives, fewer grasp the transformative potential of story facilitation."The best way to get someone's attention is by giving them yours," notes Esther Choy , founder of Leadership Story Lab. "By encouraging others to share their stories, leaders not only gain a deeper understanding but also demonstrate a genuine desire to connect on a human level."Leadership Story Lab's Certified Story Facilitator Program: Transformative Learning for Authentic LeadershipNow in its third year, the CSF program stands apart as a transformative six-week experience. Unlike conventional leadership courses, this program goes beyond theory, encouraging participants to engage and fully immerse themselves with their own narratives and those of their peers."It's really fun. This is the course where you have to get on the field and play, and Esther's there on the field with you, coaching you the entire way," reflects certified story facilitator Gina Fong, Clinical Assistant Professor of Marketing at Kellogg School of Management. Fong won Outstanding Professor of the Year, making her the first woman of color to be awarded this prestigious honor. Fong credits her success to working with Esther saying,“Esther, you and I, we share this award.”Leadership Story Lab offers a progressive certification model:-Level 1: Master of Story Construction - Learn the anatomy of stories and structure story ideas into appropriate formats-Level 2: Master of Story Discovery - Learn the art of idea exploration and cultivation-Level 3: Master of Story Synthesis - Learn to fuse disparate narratives into one coherent wholeCertified Story Facilitators become workplace experts in corporate communication, making a meaningful impact on professional relationships. Eugene Toh, Director, Enterprise Singapore, Chief Commercial Officer, shares, "Being a certified story facilitator has brought meaning to my professional relationships, allowing me to support others in their personal journey and find new perspectives in life."Yeo Chuen Chuen, reports that completing CSF has increased her impact:“Ever since I learned storytelling in CSF, it has made me a better facilitator and leader in guiding corporate professionals in my workshops. The CSF curriculum and exercises have opened even more doors for me in elevating my professional impact, and competency and prepared me to succeed.”Esther Choy, the visionary behind the CSF program, emphasizes the need for leaders to communicate authentically and persuasively. "Building a storytelling culture in a workplace has been a game-changer for so many of my clients."Congratulations to the Graduates: A Diverse Cohort of Rising LeadersThis year, 12 exceptional leaders from diverse industries leveled up in the Story Facilitator ranks, furthering their leadership journey. Join us in congratulating:Level 1:-Carol Foley, Tax & Estate Planning Professional-Elaine Gast Fawcett, Founder & Principal PhilanthroComm, Strategy and Communications for Foundations and Giving Families-Bernhard Krieg, Independent Investor-Michelle Dahlenburg, Lecturer, Texas State University and Independent Audio Producer-Reggie Polk, Customer Outcomes Delivery Manager, ServiceNow-Bryce McNabb, 3x Emmy-Award Winning Documentary Filmmaker-Jackie Wei Green, Americas Head of Communications, ArupLevel 2:-Yeo Chuen Chuen, Managing Director, ACESENCE Agile Leadership Coaching and Training-Eugene Toh, Director, Enterprise Singapore, Chief Commercial Officer, Energy Market Authority-Chris McAuley, Founder & Owner, MCAVOY Inc.Level 3:-Karma Auden, Financial Storyteller and Chief Financial Officer, University of CanberraAbout Leadership Story Lab:Leadership Story Lab is a women-led business storytelling consultancy, offering transformative programs that empower leaders to communicate authentically and foster meaningful connections in the workplace.

