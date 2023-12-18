Manipur Govt To Take Action Against Those Brandishing Firearms: CM Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Dec 18 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday warned individuals or groups against brandishing firearms and roaming in the streets with weapons.

The Chief Minister said that no one, other than state machineries, can take the law into their hands and he issued a strong warning against displaying of arms openly by any individuals or groups.

He has announced that the government would not remain as silent spectators and would take stringent action as per the law.

While addressing a mammoth crowd at Haj Complex, Lilong Karampat during a mass congregation on development of Lilong in Thoubal district, Singh said that soon after the formation of the BJP-led government in the state, its first priority was to provide rights of being an Indian citizen to the people and bring development and peaceful co-existence.

Highlighting various schemes implemented by the government including the 'Go to Village and Go to Hills', the Chief Minister observed that these schemes have brought governance to the doorsteps of the common people.

Saying that the present government believes in equal development, he further spoke of the construction of 'Women's Markets' in various places including in the hills and at Lilong.

Singh said that he has been working towards building a unified Manipur and highlighted various developmental works undertaken in the hill districts including the Manipur Southern Cultural Centre at Behiang in Churachandpur District, the Makhel Heritage Park in Senapati District, and Medical College at Churachandpur.

Noting that districts like Tamenglong have witnessed huge development he said that soon it would take only about six hours to reach Guwahati from Tamenglong.

The government is not against any community that has been residing together with others in the state, Singh said, adding that the government has never asked any of the communities to leave the state.

All these communities should live together peacefully in unity like different flowers in a garden. Further seeking support of the communities and their leaders, the Chief Minister also said that he is in constant touch with community leaders to restore normalcy.

He further urged the Meitei Pangal leaders to support the government in its endeavour to check the influx of illegal foreigners (from Myanmar).

Singh also deliberated on various issues like drugs, deforestation, and its impact on climate and said it is time to deliberate on these issues. There is no need for violence, because there are constitutional provisions for every issue, the Chief Minister said, adding that he condemns attacks on civilians. The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of various projects in Lilong.

--IANS

sc/rad