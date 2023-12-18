‘Saajan Ve’ Is A Peppy & Foot Tapping Track: Darshan Raval

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Singer-composer Darshan Raval released his new track titled 'Saajan Ve' on Monday. The track has a breezy vibe and is a good choice for the holiday season.
In addition, Darshan has also planned an elaborate pan-India tour which will start on December 30 in Surat and go on till his final show in Bengaluru on March 16.
“'Saajan Ve' is a very peppy and foot tapping track. Our intention was to create a song that one can sit back, chill and listen to on loop. It's got a very easy going vibe about it. I'm hoping people enjoy it,” Darshan said.
He also spoke about his upcoming India Tour, as he said,“It's a 10 city tour and I'm really looking forward to it. There is nothing more satisfying for an artist than having the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience. The energy is electric and it's something I thoroughly enjoy.”
