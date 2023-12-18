"Wonka" debuts at box office, grossing USD39M in US, Canadian theaters

(MENAFN) The musical film "Wonka," featuring Timothée Chalamet as the iconic Willy Wonka, enjoyed a successful debut at the box office, grossing USD39 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates. The impressive start for the Willy Wonka musical underscores Chalamet's star power, marking his second No. 1 movie following 2021's "Dune," which recorded a USD41 million opening.



Musicals have faced challenges in recent years at the box office, prompting Warner Bros. to downplay the musical elements in the trailers for "Wonka" and instead focus on Chalamet's magnetic presence. The 27-year-old actor's charisma takes center stage in "Wonka," a departure from the sprawling and star-studded sci-fi adventure of "Dune."



Costing approximately USD125 million to produce, "Wonka" played at 4,203 locations and stands as the first major Hollywood release following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. Chalamet, who hosted "Saturday Night Live" shortly after the strike ended, showcased his promotional efforts for the movie.



Jeffrey Goldstein, Warner Bros.' distribution chief, emphasized the impact of a star's influence, noting, "It shows you the power of a star, and it also shows you the power of a star going out and working a movie." Goldstein anticipates "Wonka" to be a popular choice for families during the holiday season, with its primary competition for younger audiences being Universal Pictures' animated film "Migration."



Directed by Paul King, known for "Paddington" and "Paddington 2," "Wonka" serves as a prequel to the 1971 classic "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," portraying Chalamet as a young Wonka attempting to establish a candy store. The ensemble cast includes Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, and Keegan-Michael Key.

