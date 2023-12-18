Greek parliament gives approval for 2024 budget marking return to investment grade

(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, the Greek parliament gave its approval for the government's 2024 budget, a significant milestone as it is the first budget in 14 years with Greek debt being rated at investment grade. The budget received a vote of 158-142 in the 300-member body, with support solely from lawmakers of the governing conservative New Democracy party. A separate vote on the defense budget saw approval by a wide margin of 249-51.



The budget forecasts a 2.9 percent growth in the economy for 2024, a notable increase from the projected 2.4 percent in 2023, surpassing the Eurozone average growth rate. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed optimism, hoping for the economy to achieve at least a 3 percent growth rate, driven by robust investment spending, anticipated to rise by 15.1 percent.



This positive economic outlook positions Greece's gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, to exceed 200 billion euros (USD218 billion), marking the first time since 2010 when the country faced a financial crisis and sought rescue after defaulting on its debt.



Inflation is forecasted to average 2.8 percent, slightly higher than initial estimates, primarily due to persistently high food prices. The government plans to allocate around 2.5 billion euros in subsidies to support lower incomes affected by inflation, including addressing the impact of high electricity prices.



Addressing criticism from opposition voices that argued the economy is predominantly generating low-paying precarious jobs, Mitsotakis emphasized positive developments. He highlighted that the minimum wage is set to increase for the fourth time in three years in April, and around 660,000 civil servants will experience real pay hikes in January, marking the first time in 14 years.



While acknowledging persistent challenges, including structural weaknesses in the economy that contributed to the financial crisis of the 2010s, Mitsotakis emphasized the need for bolder and deeper reforms. The parliament recessed for the end-of-year holidays following the budget vote.

