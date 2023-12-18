Uofl's Renewable Energy Prize Awarded To Martin Green For Low-Cost, High-Efficiency Silicon Solar Cells

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nominations for 2025 Leigh Ann

Conn Prize due by Dec. 31, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Green, Scientia Professor and world-leading silicon cell pioneer at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney, Australia, has won the 2023 Leigh Ann Conn Prize for Renewable Energy from the University of Louisville. The prize recognizes outstanding renewable energy ideas and achievements with proven global impact.

Professor Green -

described as the "father of modern photovoltaics" -

is recognized for groundbreaking achievements in high conversion efficiency of silicon photovoltaic materials as well as leading the invention and development of the passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) solar cell.

PERC technology improved the quality of both top and rear surfaces of standard silicon solar cells, resulting in greater and more efficient generation. This allowed more electricity to be generated from sunlight, lowering costs and increasing the adoption of solar energy worldwide.

PERC currently dominates global solar cell production. Together with Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) cells – first demonstrated by Green's research group – PERC account for over 90% of solar cells manufactured in the world today at a sales value exceeding $100 billion USD to date.

Professor Green is thrilled to be awarded the Leigh Ann Conn Prize. "From the start of my career, I was determined to do something that would make a difference in the world. I am very proud that, through the efforts of my team and countless others, we now have low-cost solar as a means for reducing the impact of climate change while, at the same time, reducing the cost of energy generation, something not widely thought possible only a decade ago," said Green.

In March 2024, Green will give a public lecture in Louisville about his winning work and achievements. He will receive the Conn Prize medal and $50,000 award at a formal ceremony.

The prize is named for the late daughter of Hank and Rebecca Conn, who were university alumni and benefactors. Their vision to create a legacy in honor of Leigh Ann celebrates scientists with the resiliency to endure renewable energy technology innovation and translation into the marketplace, where impact occurs.

Nominations for the 2025 Leigh Ann Conn Prize competition close Dec. 31, 2024. Criteria, instructions, and full Green story and photo are found at . For more information, contact Andrew Marsh at 502-852-8597 or

[email protected] .