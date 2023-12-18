Optimizerx To Participate At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference In San Francisco

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp . (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), the leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting and participating in one-on-ones at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, CA from January 8-11, 2024.



The OptimizeRx presentation will take place on January 11, 2024, at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time (11:15 a.m. Eastern Time). Management will be available for institutional investor meetings on January 10th and 11th. For institutional investors and invitees of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference wishing to meet with OptimizeRx's management team, please contact your representative at J.P. Morgan.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 2 million U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as web display and social media, OptimizeRx helps life sciences organizations engage and support their customers.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“plans”,“projects”,“targets”,“designed”,“could”,“may”,“should”,“will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's growth, business plans, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D'Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

...

Media Relations Contact

Dilma Bennett, Media Relations Manager

...

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

...



