Margaret Paproski Serves As The Chief Financial Officer Of Spirit Blockchain Capital

Margaret will assume the role of successor to Erich Perroulaz, an individual who has significantly contributed to the expansion of the organization and who will maintain his positions as a founder and board member.

Margaret Paproski, a Chartered Professional Accountant and lawyer known for her expertise in financial structuring, capital markets, tax, and general counsel, brings to Spirit Blockchain Capital a wealth of knowledge and experience. Her deep understanding of financial complexities in the digital asset space is expected to drive the company's financial strategy and contribute significantly to its ongoing success.

The company extends its profound gratitude to Erich Perroulaz for his invaluable contributions as CFO. Spirit Blockchain Capital has reached amazing milestones and strengthened its position in the blockchain industry under his leadership. As he transitions to a dedicated role on the board, the company looks forward to benefiting from his continued insights and guidance.

It gives us great pleasure to announce that Margaret has joined our executive team. Her exceptional skills in financial management and strategy are key to our future growth," said Lewis Bateman, CEO of Spirit Blockchain Capital. "At the same time, we are immensely grateful to Erich for his dedication and leadership. We are confident that his ongoing involvement as a board member will be immensely beneficial to our company."

Margaret Paproski's appointment marks a new chapter for Spirit Blockchain Capital as it continues to innovate and lead in the blockchain and digital asset sectors.“I am really excited to be joining the Spirit Blockchain team. By integrating blockchain capabilities and tokenization with extensive TradFi experience, I believe Spirit is uniquely positioned to deliver value in the new financial ecosystem,” said Margaret Paproski. The company is confident that Margaret's addition to the team will further enhance its financial operations and contribute to its strategic goals.

