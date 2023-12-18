United States Auto Mechanics Industry Market Research Report 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto Mechanics in the US - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Auto mechanics provide mechanical and electrical repair and maintenance for a variety of vehicles, including cars, truck and vans. Over the five years to 2023, the industry saw a moderate decline. Though the number of vehicles on the road has expanded, along with the average age of the vehicle fleet, a decline in consumer confidence can make consumers postpone car repair and maintenance services.
Revenue growth was significantly disrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, as a sharp decline in total vehicle mileage reduced the need for car repairs overall. Even as revenue quickly recovered, it couldn't reach prepandemic levels. Overall, industry revenue is expected to decline at a CAGR of 0.8% to $76.8 billion over the five years to 2023, including an increase of 0.8% in 2023.
The Auto Mechanics industry provides mechanical and electrical repair and maintenance for cars, trucks, vans and trailers. Operators include self-employed mechanics, auto repair shops, garages and car care centers. This industry does not include car dealerships, auto parts retailers or gas stations that provide industry services. Industry services do not include auto bodywork, car washes, oil changes or air conditioning repair.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage includes:
Travelcenters of America Monro Muffler Brake Inc. Tbc Corp Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores Meineke Car Care Centers The Boyd Group Inc. NationaLease
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN18122023004107003653ID1107617744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.