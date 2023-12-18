United States Auto Mechanics Industry Market Research Report 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto Mechanics in the US - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Auto mechanics provide mechanical and electrical repair and maintenance for a variety of vehicles, including cars, truck and vans. Over the five years to 2023, the industry saw a moderate decline. Though the number of vehicles on the road has expanded, along with the average age of the vehicle fleet, a decline in consumer confidence can make consumers postpone car repair and maintenance services.

Revenue growth was significantly disrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, as a sharp decline in total vehicle mileage reduced the need for car repairs overall. Even as revenue quickly recovered, it couldn't reach prepandemic levels. Overall, industry revenue is expected to decline at a CAGR of 0.8% to $76.8 billion over the five years to 2023, including an increase of 0.8% in 2023.

The Auto Mechanics industry provides mechanical and electrical repair and maintenance for cars, trucks, vans and trailers. Operators include self-employed mechanics, auto repair shops, garages and car care centers. This industry does not include car dealerships, auto parts retailers or gas stations that provide industry services. Industry services do not include auto bodywork, car washes, oil changes or air conditioning repair.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company coverage includes:



Travelcenters of America

Monro Muffler Brake Inc.

Tbc Corp

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Meineke Car Care Centers

The Boyd Group Inc. NationaLease

