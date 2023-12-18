2023 Mega Christmas Sales: Get 67% Videoproc Converter AI For Video/Image Upscaling And Enhancing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VideoProc Christmas Sales 2023

VideoProc Team from Digiarty Software kicks off the Mega Christmas Sale 2023 today, and offers 67% off VideoProc Converter AI and a 76% off Christmas Bundle.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the commencement of the Mega Christmas Sale 2023 by the VideoProc Team from Digiarty Software. To spread the festive cheer, the team is delighted to offer an exclusive 67% discount on the cutting-edge AI-powered VideoProc Converter AI . As an added joy, customers can also avail themselves of a 76% discount on the Christmas Software Bundle, a compilation of four exceptional software utilities. This limited-time offer is available exclusively at the official site, on a first-come, first-served basis, until December 27, 2023.

VideoProc Converter AI hit the market on October 24, incorporating three cutting-edge AI video/image enhancing tools: Super Resolution , Frame Interpolation , and Stabilization. With less than two months since its market debut, these new AI features have garnered praise from users and reviewers alike, for example:

"This Video Conversion program that I have used for years gets a major upgrade with AI. Now it can not only rip in your DVDs but upscale them to 4K quality too."

"Resolution upscaling works really well on Anime and other 2D animation. That's pretty much what you'd want to get 20-year-old and older stuff to a satisfying quality."

"This came out of Mid Journey which is already as good as it can be but you can see straight away no matter what we can scale it up to, it's just a lot cleaner and sharper."

With the festive season around the corner, the enhanced software enables users to celebrate Christmas and New Year in style with its new AI tools:

1. Super Resolution: Upscale the precious holiday clips/shots of the past years to 4K/8K resolution, and enhance the quality of old photos and slide shows for sharing with family and friends.

2. Frame Interpolation: Turn holiday activities, such as sports, travel, dancing videos, or bird-observing, wildlife video shots into smooth and high-quality slow-motion videos.

3. Stabilization: Reduce and eliminate jitters and shakes to ensure steady and clear footage of cherished memories.

VideoProc Converter AI stands as an all-in-one AI video enhancing, converting, and processing software with additional features that can add flair to holiday videos:

. Conversion: Make incompatible media files playable on various devices, and digitize DVDs for convenient viewing on TVs or computers without a DVD drive and player.

. Compression: Shrink oversized video files to make them easily sharable to Email, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Discord, Whatsapp, and so on.

. Quick Edits: Trim, combine, crop, apply effects, adjust color, add subtitles, and change speed to enhance any Christmas footage quickly.

. Download: Save video/audio content from 1000+ online media sites for offline and local playback.

. Record: Capture gameplays, record family gatherings, or create funny green screen effects while recording.

Huston Xu, Director of the Development Team of Videoproc, expressed, "After unceasing updates, the software has evolved into a more stable and powerful state. The Christmas Deal is the best deal of the year, and we invite you to choose the best plan."

Pricing and Availability

Any online shopper can join VideoProc's Mega Christmas Sale 2023 from today to December 27, 2023, and enjoy the following sales:

. 67% off VideoProc Converter AI: Originally priced at $78.9, now available for $29.95 only.

. 76% off Christmas Bundle: Includes VideoProc Converter AI, DearMob iPhone Manager, Glary Utilities, and VideoProc Vlogger, all for $45.95 only.

Angie Tane, Market Manager from the company, says,“Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to elevate your video processing experience. Visit videoproc to seize the best deals and make your holidays brighter with VideoProc Converter AI. Happy Holidays!”

Han Zhicai

Digiarty Software Inc.

+86 28 8513 4884

