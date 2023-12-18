Venture Medical Announces National ASP For Aminowrap2 Wound Care Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MISSOULA, MT, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Venture Medical, LLC , an innovative solutions provider in the U.S. wound care market with an extensive wound care-focused team, announced that the Center for Medicare Services (CMS) has established pricing in all Medicare Administrative Contractors (MAC) regions for AmnioWrap2TM, a placental derived biologic product for advanced wound care manufactured by BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC: BSEM). Venture Medical, LLC is the exclusive U.S. distributor of AmnioWrap2.John Schroeder, President of Venture Medical, LLC, explained the significance of this action.“The national ASP publication of AmnioWrap2 knocks down barriers that will enable healthcare professionals and their patients to use AmnioWrap2, a superior wound care product for certain applications.”Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies Inc., stated“This change means that AmnioWrap2 can now be offered to all Medicare providers throughout the country. BioStem Technologies is taking the lead in wound care innovation, leveraging our distinctive BioREtain® process. This proprietary manufacturing approach ensures the retention of essential structural components, growth factors, and anti-inflammatory cytokines inherent in placental tissue. It's not just a process; it's a commitment to excellence. By preserving these critical elements, we empower healthcare providers and Medicare beneficiaries with a validated, reimbursable therapeutic choice meticulously designed to address non-healing wounds. This is more than a breakthrough; it's a transformative step towards reshaping the landscape of patient care and we expect this expansion in availability will increase adoption and lead to better patient outcomes.”Mr. Schroeder added,“We are eager to provide more clinical results through providers showcasing their results, publishing whitepapers, and supporting formal clinical studies in the coming months, which we believe will further separate the BioREtain process and its resultant products like AmnioWrap2 from the other products on the market. We are confident that the product benefits will quickly translate to broad product adoption throughout the U.S.”Available through a healthcare provider in all 50 states, AmnioWrap2TM offers patients who are experiencing non-healing wounds an advanced treatment option that acts as a protective barrier or covering to provide an optimal environment for wound healing and closure.Healthcare providers or patients interested in learning more about AmnioWrap2 allografts can visit: .About Venture Medical, LLC: Venture Medical is a groundbreaking healthcare services company with a decade-long history of innovation, dedication, and consistent growth in the field of wound care and healing. Over the past 13 years, Venture Medical has expanded its reach across the United States and has grown to become a leading master distributor and reseller and software services provider for manufacturers and end users of biologics, advanced diagnostics, durable medical equipment, and capital goods. For more information, visit venturemedical1 and follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram .About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Processes ("cGMP"). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2TM, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company's FDA-registered and AATB-accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

