Powerdmarc Launches New Reputation Monitoring Feature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PowerDMARC launches Reputation Monitoring Feature

PowerDMARC introduces a Reputation Monitoring feature to monitor domain names, and IP addresses on 200+ DNS blocklists.

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PowerDMARC, a leading email authentication and domain security SaaS platform with a global client base recently rolled out Reputation Monitoring as a new feature. This brand-new feature allows domain owners to monitor their emails, domain names, and IP addresses in more than 200 DNS blocklists, also known as RBL (Real-time Blackhole List) or DNSBL (DNS Blocklist).Getting blocklisted in any one or more of these DNS lists can potentially reduce your domain's visibility in search engines, hamper your email engagement and conversion rates, and hurt your brand reputation and credibility. Several errors can lead to your domain landing on a DNS blocklist such as having a high spam score, multiple phishing or spoofing attempts, and messages containing explicit content.PowerDMARC makes it exceedingly easy for domain owners to track and monitor the reputation of their emails, domain names, and IP addresses on these well-known blocklists, providing an overview of blocklisted, watchlisted, and whitelisted domains, asset grouping, and custom intervals for checks, as well as the ability to set up personalized alerts on email, Slack, Discord or any other webhook of your choice!"Ensuring robust domain security is our top priority at PowerDMARC. With our new Reputation Monitoring feature, we are empowering businesses to vigilantly track their domain names, and IP addresses across hundreds of DNS blocklists on a single interface, and reinforcing their defenses against cyber threats - ultimately helping them get delisted faster." - Lilit Khachikyan, Product Owner at PowerDMARC.About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use.PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS , and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 1000 customers spread across 60 countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 600+ global MSP Partners.PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.

Ahona Rudra

PowerDMARC

+1 217-650-7167

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube