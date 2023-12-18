Taxi Driver Sentenced For Hitting, Injuring Indian-Origin Worker In Singapore

(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, Dec 18 (IANS) A taxi driver was on Monday sentenced to two months in jail for falling asleep at the wheel and hitting an Indian-origin man who was carrying out road works in Singapore.

Ong Boon Leong, 64, pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to Madhavan Naveen Kumar, 25, and for driving without due care and attention, The Straits Times reported.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for five years from his date of release.

Madhavan, who suffered multiple injuries, including a fracture on his skull and bleeding in his brain, was warded for 14 days and had to go on more than 100 days of medical leave.

According to the news report, Ong was driving along Queensway towards Portsdown Avenue on September 14, 2022 when he dozed off just before 2 a.m. The vehicle then struck Madhavan, who was carrying out road works.

For causing grievous hurt to another person by driving without due care and attention, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to SG$5,000.

