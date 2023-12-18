Asian shares see predominantly downward trend on Monday

(MENAFN) Asian shares experienced a predominantly downward trend on Monday, with the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) two-day meeting taking center stage as investors eagerly awaited any signals of a potential shift in the central bank's longstanding near-zero interest rate policy. While U.S. futures and oil prices recorded gains, the overall sentiment in the region remained cautious.



Speculation has been rife for months that the persistent rise in prices would prompt Japan's central bank to reconsider its ultra-loose monetary policy. However, the meeting, scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, is not anticipated to result in a significant policy change. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index reflected this cautious outlook by registering a 0.6 percent decline to 32,758.98, accompanied by a marginal uptick in the U.S. dollar against the Japanese yen.



The Bank of Japan has maintained its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1 percent for the past decade, aiming to stimulate investments and borrowing to foster sustained economic growth. One of its objectives is to achieve a 2 percent inflation target, though wage growth has not kept pace with rising prices. The central bank's Governor, Kazuo Ueda, has remained cautious about making major policy shifts amid deep uncertainties regarding the global economic outlook.



In China, renewed selling in property shares contributed to the decline in Chinese stocks, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipping 1.1 percent to 16,613.42, and the Shanghai Composite index falling 0.5 percent to 2,929.60. Notable property developers, including Country Garden and China Evergrande, experienced declines of 2.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Australia's S&P/ASX 200 recorded a 0.2 percent decline to 7,426.40, while South Korea's Kospi showed marginal gains, adding 0.1 percent to reach 2,566.86. In Bangkok, the SET index dipped 0.3 percent, contributing to the varied market performances across the Asia-Pacific region amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

