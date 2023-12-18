(MENAFN) Tensions escalated in the Belgorod region of Russia, near the Ukraine border, as reports emerged on Sunday of several villages being bombed. Conflicting narratives surround the incident, with Russian media attributing the attack to regular Ukrainian units, while Ukrainian military intelligence suggested an unexpected assault by opponents of the Kremlin regime. Independent verification of these claims is challenging, and the precise nature of the incident remains unclear.



According to Russian sources, the attack targeted multiple villages in the Belgorod region. Conversely, Ukrainian sources described the incident as assaults on military targets in the region, alleging that Russian artillery engaged in indiscriminate firing into several villages on the Russian side of the border. Belgorod, located approximately 50 kilometers north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, now finds itself at the center of heightened cross-border tensions.



Earlier on the same day, the Ukrainian army reported another wave of Russian attacks, this time targeting the Odessa region overlooking the Black Sea. The military authorities in southern Ukraine communicated via the Telegram application that a downed drone had collided with a house, resulting in a fatal explosion. The incident claimed the life of a resident, and images from the scene depicted significant destruction. Additionally, the Ukrainian air defenses reportedly successfully intercepted 20 Russian drones and one missile.



As these incidents unfold, the situation in the border regions between Russia and Ukraine remains volatile, with both sides presenting different narratives and perspectives on the recent events. The cross-border tensions are contributing to an atmosphere of uncertainty and heightened alertness in the region.

MENAFN18122023000045015682ID1107617715