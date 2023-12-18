Joe Biden engages in car accident near Delaware HQ

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden was involved in a surprising incident as he departed from his campaign headquarters in Delaware when a vehicle in his convoy collided with another. The collision occurred near an intersection about 40 meters from Biden, prompting the Secret Service to swiftly intervene and remove the president from the scene. Security personnel surrounded Biden, ushering him into another waiting vehicle, which transported him away from the downtown Wilmington building.



The incident, marked by the loud sound of a passenger car colliding with an SUV, triggered immediate concern from the Secret Service. According to a White House official, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are reported to be unharmed. Secret Service spokesman Steve Kubik confirmed that the collision took place at approximately 8:09 PM (01:09 GMT), involving a car colliding with a Secret Service vehicle protecting the President's motorcade route in Wilmington. Fortunately, there was no need for preventive measures, and the president's convoy left the scene without further incident.



Reporters gathered at the campaign headquarters witnessed signs of astonishment on President Biden's face upon hearing the collision sound. The president's security detail promptly reacted to the situation, addressing the collision and securing the area. Guards approached the silver-colored car involved in the accident, displaying Delaware license plates, and pointed their weapons at the driver, who raised their hands in surrender. Additionally, security personnel surrounded the reporters, instructing them to evacuate the area for safety reasons.



While the incident briefly disrupted the President's departure, the prompt and effective response from the Secret Service ensured the safety of President Biden and those in the vicinity. The collision highlights the challenges and unexpected events that can arise in the protection of high-profile figures, underscoring the importance of security protocols and rapid response measures.

MENAFN18122023000045015682ID1107617713