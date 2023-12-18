Road Rage: Taxi Driver Thrashed To Death In Delhi, Two Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) In a case of road rage, a middle-aged taxi driver was thrashed to death by two cousins in west Delhi area, said an officer, adding that the accused youths have been arrested.

According to police, on Sunday evening, at around 5:30 p.m., a road rage incident took place near Tagore Garden Metro Station in the Rajouri Garden police station area.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that one person identified as Ravinder Singh (56) was assaulted by two youths.

“He was declared brought dead at the hospital. The persons who were accompanying him were his son and a relative. They could not note the number of the vehicle that the two accused were driving,” said a senior police officer. However, the only clue they could provide to police was that the vehicle was a white colour Hyundai Creta.

“Multiple Police teams were deployed to track the vehicle and the accused. CCTV cameras were checked and the vehicle was tracked. Two accused were arrested from their home in Paschim Vihar,” said the officer.

The accused were identified as Jatin Samariya (21) and Pawan Samariya (21), and are in the business of scrap.

“Singh was a resident of Santgarh, Tilak Nagar and a taxi driver by profession,” the officer added.

