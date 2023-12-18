Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Monday, members of Al-Sabah family in Bayan Palace, as well as citizens all coming to offer their condolences on demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
KUWAIT -- The late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left a great legacy of national solidarity, which will be remembered by the future generations.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received in Bayan Palace on Monday a Saudi royal delegation offering deepest condolences over the death of Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces killed four Palestinians in Al-Farea Camp in the southern city of Tubas, the West Bank, said a medical source.
CAIRO -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said on Monday the brutal war waged by the occupation Israeli army against Gaza mirrors an explicit satanic scheme with illicit goals namely relocating the Gazan natives. (end) rk
MENAFN18122023000071011013ID1107617687
