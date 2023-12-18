Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Monday, members of Al-Sabah family in Bayan Palace, as well as citizens all coming to offer their condolences on demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT -- The late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left a great legacy of national solidarity, which will be remembered by the future generations.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received in Bayan Palace on Monday a Saudi royal delegation offering deepest condolences over the death of Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces killed four Palestinians in Al-Farea Camp in the southern city of Tubas, the West Bank, said a medical source.

CAIRO -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said on Monday the brutal war waged by the occupation Israeli army against Gaza mirrors an explicit satanic scheme with illicit goals namely relocating the Gazan natives. (end) rk