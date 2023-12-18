Israeli army announces loss of four soldiers during clashes in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Israeli army announced the loss of four soldiers during clashes in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total death toll to 126 since the commencement of the ground offensive against Hamas in the region. The Times of Israel reported that a third soldier sustained serious injuries in the ongoing conflict.



In a significant development, the Israeli army disclosed on Sunday the discovery of what it termed "Hamas' largest tunnel" in Gaza, measuring an extensive four kilometers (approximately 2.5 miles) in length. According to the Israeli army, the tunnel had been secured several weeks ago but was only revealed to the public on Sunday. Described as wide enough to accommodate large vehicles, the tunnel reaches a depth of 50 meters (about 160 feet) underground and is equipped with advanced systems for electricity, ventilation, and communications.



The Israeli military categorizes this tunnel as part of "strategic infrastructure" that poses a threat and has vowed to dismantle it as part of efforts to neutralize Hamas. The unveiling of such sophisticated infrastructure underscores the complexities and challenges faced by both parties involved in the conflict, with ongoing military operations and discoveries shaping the dynamics of the situation in the Gaza Strip.

