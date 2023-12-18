Japan-ASEAN In A Much More Muscular Embrace

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA – Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) wrapped up a special summit in Tokyo over the weekend, marking 50 years of bilateral relations. Ties between the two sides are deep and friendly thanks to Japan's pivotal role in post-war economic development and industrialization throughout the Southeast Asian region.

With flagging approval ratings at home, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also welcomed the confab as an opportunity to boost his leadership credentials. Last month , he visited Manila and Kuala Lumpur to officially launch a new era of Japanese“realism diplomacy” with a hard focus on military cooperation with like-minded regional states.

For their part, ASEAN leaders also welcomed the opportunity to further deepen strategic cooperation with Tokyo, which has helped create a more multipolar order in Southeast Asia. The 50th Commemorative Summit of the ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation focused on all relevant areas of bilateral relations, including people-to-people ties and investments.

But rising concerns over China were also a central theme, especially with maritime disputes between Beijing and Manila reaching perilous new levels in recent weeks, raising regional fears of a destabilizing kinetic conflict.

Accordingly , Japan and ASEAN nations zeroed in on“maritime security” cooperation and vowed to“strengthen dialogue and cooperation for the maintenance of maritime security and safety, maritime order based on the rule of law, including freedom and safety of navigation and overflight and unimpeded commerce”, a joint statement issued after the summit said.

Though not naming Beijing directly, the two sides underscored their commitment to“enhance maritime domain awareness as well as cooperation among coastguards and relevant law enforcement agencies, strengthen cooperation on maritime capacity building, and ensure the resolution of disputes by peaceful means, without resorting to threat or use of force in accordance with universally recognized principles of international law.”

Southeast Asian states at loggerheads with China over disputed territories in the South China Sea are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries of new Japanese initiatives in the region, most notably Tokyo's newly launched Official Security Assistance (OSA) package.

On one hand, Malaysia is set to receive a 400 million yen (US$2.8 million) aid package

to acquire“warning and surveillance” equipment. The two sides also signed a new comprehensive security partnership agreement just weeks after Vietnam.