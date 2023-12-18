CEO Warrior Enters Into A Collaboration With Ferguson

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The business development, training and implementation organization for the service business industry will offer its members access to the home service distributor's extensive supply chain of products and solutions



EATONTOWN, N.J.

, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior , a nationally recognized business development, training and implementation organization for the service business industry, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration with Ferguson,

a project success company providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more, to provide its members with preferred access to the home service fulfillment giant.

CEO Warrior will offer its members access to Ferguson's extensive supply chain of products and solutions as part of a new collaborative agreement.

"This collaboration with Ferguson shows CEO Warrior's commitment to add value to the services we provide our members," CEO Warrior CEO Scott Bohannon said. "It is our goal to offer our clients everything they need to be successful in their markets. Not only does CEO Warrior offer a full complement of training and mentoring solutions that help our members lead, grow and scale their services, we can now also offer them access to some of the finest products available in Ferguson's supply chain."

Founded in 1953, Ferguson is a leading value-added distributor of residential and commercial plumbing supplies and pipe, valves and fittings in the U.S. The company has 10 distribution centers offering clients rapid inventory access with the convenience of Pro Pick-Up services in as little as one hour, same-day or next-day delivery options.

"I am incredibly excited about the relationship between CEO Warrior LLC and Ferguson," said CEO Warrior Director of Business Development Caroline Moriarty. "This collaboration enables us to deliver greater value to our clients and reinforces our commitment to continued growth and high standards of quality products and services."

CEO Warrior is the highest level business training and implementation organization in the trades industry. It is led by experts who have achieved success building and leading their own trades businesses and its members include the leaders of home service companies that provide plumbing, HVAC and other residential and commercial service companies.

For more information about CEO Warrior and how to become a member, please visit .

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business development, training, and mentoring firm, providing tested and proven methods to eliminate the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving success. CEO Warrior teaches service business owners, and their teams, how to lead, grow and scale their businesses by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual situations. CEO Warrior uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect, and mindset while targeting the specific areas each business needs to address in order to reach their business goals. For more information about CEO Warrior, and to become a member, visit CEOWARRIOR .

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG ; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit ferguson or follow us on LinkedIn linkedin/company/ferguson-enterprises.

