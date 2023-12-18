Industrial Ethernet Connector Market Size Worth USD 1,078.9 Million By 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Industrial Ethernet Connector Market size is projected to grow from USD 708.6 million in 2022 to USD 1,078.9 million in 2030 at CAGR of 5.7% during forecast period. Pune, India, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Industrial Ethernet Connector Market size was valued at USD 708.6 million in 2022 . The market is anticipated to grow from USD 729.8 million in 2023 to USD 1,078.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% over the estimated period. Industrial Ethernet connector is used for data communication in different industries. Industrial Ethernet technology uses large address space for data communication. It has IPV6 (Internet Protocol Version 6.0) address and gives access to an unlimited number of participants. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled“Industrial Ethernet Connector Market, Forecast 2023-2030”. Industry Development: January 2023 – Harting Technology Group launched a dustproof and waterproof iX industrial ethernet interface,“Mini PushPull IP65/IP67. The product provides a miniaturized data interface for different applications. Request a Sample Research Report: Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.7% 2030 Value Projection 1,078.9 million Base Year 2022 Industrial Ethernet Connector Market Size in 2022 708.6 million Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 123 Segments covered By Type, By Application and By Region

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Number of Interconnections to Aid Market Growth

The number of interconnections in market is rising due to increase in data transmission. The increasing awareness about safe car driving, rising technological advancements, and supportive government regulations in the automotive sectors are driving the market growth. The rapid growth of electric vehicles across many nations is estimated to create strong demand for Ethernet connectors in the automotive industry.

With increasing cyberattacks over the past decade, data security concerns have increased among industrial lenders and vendors, further affecting the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact:

Increased Disruption in Industrial Production and Manufacturing During Pandemic Affected Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the industrial Ethernet connector market growth. The decline in growth was attributed to increased industrial production and manufacturing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on distribution and supply chain activities worldwide.

Report Coverage:



It assimilates key market drivers and restraints.

It profiles the rankings of key market players accordingly.

It includes key market developments and information on different market segments.

It provides a comprehensive market assessment. It assesses the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

Industrial Ethernet Connector Market Segmentation Analysis:

Increasing RJ 45 Connectors Demand across Various Industries to Boost RJ45 Segment Growth

By type, the market is divided into RJ45 connectors, M12 connectors, M8 connectors, and iX industrial interface. RJ45 connectors segment dominates the market and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030. It is attributed to the growing requirement in automotive, aerospace, railway, and smart factory applications. Along with this, it has several advantages, such as the ability to transfer huge volumes of data from 10/100 MBPS to 1 GBPS transmission speed.

Reliable Connectivity of Control Cabinets to Boost Control Cabinets Segment Growth

Based on application, the market is segmented into control cabinets, robotics, motor/motor controls, machinery, and others. The control cabinets segment dominates the market and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period as these cabinets have reliable connection and operate under extreme temperatures.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Technological Advancements to Aid Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the industrial ethernet connector market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing technological advancements implemented by key players and good product offerings in the market. The Asia Pacific market size accounted for USD 319.4 million in 2022.

North America is estimated to witness moderate growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for ethernet connectors among industries, including aerospace, railway, and automobile.

Quick Buy:

Competitive Landscape:

Rising Adoption of New Product Development by Key Players to Aid Market Growth

The increasing adoption of new product development and launch by major market players, including Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity, Eaton Corporation, and others drives the industrial ethernet connector market growth during the forecast period. The key competitors are also expanding their portfolios worldwide to strengthen their market position.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:



Amphenol Corporation (U.S.)

Belden Incorporated (U.S.)

Harting Technology Group (Germany)

Hirose Electric Co Ltd (Japan)

Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.)

LAPP Group (Germany)

Phoenix Contact (U.S.)

Siemens AG (U.S.)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland) Weidmuller GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Definition, By Segment

1.2. Research Methodology/Approach

1.3. Data Sources

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

3.2. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

3.3. Impact of COVID-19

4. Competition Landscape

4.1. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

4.2. Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

4.3. Global Industrial Ethernet Connector Key Players Market Share/Ranking, 2022

5. Global Industrial Ethernet Connector Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. By Type (USD Mn, and Thousand Units)

5.2.1. RJ45 Connectors

5.2.2. M12 Connectors

5.2.3. M8 Connectors

5.2.4. iX Industrial Interface

5.3. By Application (USD)

5.3.1. Control Cabinets

5.3.2. Robotics

5.3.3. Motor/Motor Controls

5.3.4. Machinery

5.3.5. Others (Plc, etc.)

5.4. By Country (USD)

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Europe

5.4.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.4. Middle East & Africa

5.4.5. South America

Continued....

Get your Customized Research Report:

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US : +1424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: ...