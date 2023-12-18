EV Communication Controller Market Size Worth USD 2,457.42 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle communication controller market size was USD 131.90 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles globally, growing investments by major automakers toward production of Electric Vehicles (EVs), and recent advances in wireless EV charging are some of the major factors driving the market revenue growth.

The Electric Vehicle Communication Controller (EVCC) is simulated to evaluate charging stations and their behavior when connected to various simulated electric vehicles. EV communication controllers are customizable controllers that are used to easily construct smart charging stations. The controllers, which come in three different flavors, can support up to two charge stations of various standards at the same time. There are various Electric Vehicle (EV) and charging station manufacturers.

Simultaneously, charging infrastructure varies widely based on location. Standards including CHArge de MOve (CHAdeMO), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 15118, and GuoBiao Tuijian (GB/T), which are all taken into account when evaluating charging stations across the globe, explain the communication between the EV and the charging station to manage this considerable variety.

Click Here to Request PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @

Various Electric Vehicle (EV)-to-Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) communication systems have been researched and tested by automotive industry for more than three years. The automotive community has recently restricted its testing to two Powerline Communications (PLC) systems, with a G3-PLC system serving as the low-frequency choice. The Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) released Release 14 to enable low latency and high data rate Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication, and this development was referred to as Long Term Evolution-Vehicular (LTE-V), or Cellular V2X (C-V2X). Such developments are important factors driving the electric vehicle communication controller market.

Growing investments by major automobile manufacturers in EV production are one of the primary factors driving the market revenue growth. Furthermore, favorable regulatory guidelines and standards established by major international organizations for efficient EV communication systems and network infrastructure have made a significant contribution to market revenue growth.

One of the major challenges restraining revenue growth of the market is high cost of electric vehicles. The initial cost of owning an electric vehicle is higher than that of a conventional vehicle. The high initial cost makes it unaffordable for many prospective purchasers, limiting EV demand. This price disparity is mostly due to the costly battery technology utilized by EVs. The installation of EV charging stations necessitates particular technological safety. Major issues include voltage swings, overcurrent, frequency mismatch, and ground fault. Given the market's breadth and variance in charging loads, standard charging technology is viewed as a critical concern for the future of electric vehicles. As a result, despite the availability of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, investments are expected to be stalled owing to a lack of uniformity, which is expected to restrain revenue growth of the market.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @

Scope of Research