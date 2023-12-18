Spain CBD And Cannabis Regulation Market Report 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain: CBD and Cannabis Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Pure CBD is not a scheduled substance in Spain. However, the main political parties still consider hemp flowers and extracts to be narcotics and most remain conservative on CBD and cannabis regulation. Although the government tried to introduce a bill regulating medical cannabis, its future remains unclear due to uncertainty over who will form the next government.

This report provides a detailed overview of the current regulatory regime in place for CBD, hemp and cannabis (looking at both medical and recreational cannabis) in Spain, covering all areas from cultivation and processing, to extracts and finished products, import and export.

The research is completely independent and original. It is conducted by a multilingual legal analysis team, all specialists in this sector, and goes through a rigorous review and editing process before publication. Research draws on multiple sources, including: online and offline resources and data, specialist legal software, extensive databases and report archives, interviews with key stakeholders and government officials, and collaboration with local legal firms and on-the-ground professionals in the jurisdictions covered.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Outlook

Hemp and CBD

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant laws Relevant bodies

