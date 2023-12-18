Jordan’s Central Bank reveals 1 percent drop in foreign reserves amid mixed economic indicators

(MENAFN) A recent report from the Central Bank of Jordan has revealed a 1 percent decrease in the country's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately USD17.09 billion at the end of November, down from the USD17.26 billion recorded at the close of 2022. Despite this decline, the report underscores positive developments in the Jordanian economy, particularly in the tourism sector and expatriate remittances during the current year.



The tourism sector exhibited notable growth, with income surging by 37.7 percent in the first nine months of the year, reaching USD5.82 billion. This positive trend is attributed to a substantial increase in the number of tourists visiting the country, totaling 5.58 million, reflecting a robust growth of 38.1 percent, as per data released by the Central Bank in October. The uptick in tourism and remittance inflows has contributed to the resilience of Jordan's economic landscape.



However, amidst these positive indicators, the report also highlights a decline in foreign investments, exerting a negative impact on the overall stock of foreign currencies. The report emphasizes the importance of implementing measures to bolster foreign investment, underlining the need for strategies that sustain the current positive economic conditions in the Kingdom.



As Jordan navigates through these economic dynamics, the Central Bank's report serves as a valuable tool for policymakers, offering insights into the nuanced factors influencing the country's foreign reserves. While challenges persist, particularly in the realm of foreign investments, the report signals the potential for strategic interventions to ensure the continued improvement and sustainability of Jordan's economic outlook.

