A Major Advance In High-Power Pulsed Fiber Lasers For Manufacturing

The compact form of the 500W amplifier

Reports the highest recorded power from a single mode ultrashort pulsed laser, for a new generation of pulsed laser amplifiers.

- Regina GumenyukTAMPERE, FINLAND, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Ampliconyx Oy (Finland), a subsidiary of CeramOptec Sia (Latvia), report the development of the worlds first 500W ultra-fast fiber laser amplifier. This achievement represents the highest recorded power from a single mode ultrashort pulsed laser, laying the technological foundation for a new generation of pulsed laser amplifiers. The relatively low cost, compactness and good beam quality of this fiber laser makes its development highly relevant to enabling increased speed and quality levels across a broad range of industrial laser processes.The development of faster, more efficient automated manufacturing technologies is a crucial requirement to realisation of the 4th industrial revolution, known as Industry 4.0 technologies. Ultrafast high-power lasers provide the opportunity for industry to perform processes at speeds unimaginable with traditional cutting, welding and drilling techniques. However, the complexity and cost of these high-power systems is a major barrier to their widespread industrial adoption.Professor Valery Fillipov, the CEO of Ampliconyx, said“Our close collaboration with Ceramoptec has allowed us to develop a unique fiber archtecture delivering superior beam quality compared to previous high-power fiber amplifiers. This success based on tapered double-clad fiber amplifiers with a twist in the fiber, now offer the prospect of high power with excellent beam properties in a very space effective format and at production costs no more than normal fibers. This mean the increasingly important cost per watt can meet the requirements for rapid industrial uptake and deliver strong investment returns to industry from increased processing speed and precision.”The outstanding characteristics of fiber lasers compared to disk lasers, including compactness, robustness, efficiency, ease of thermal management, reliable beam quality and significantly lower production and maintenance costs make fiber based approaches highly appealing for ultrafast, ps and fs high-power kW-level laser development.Dr Regina Gumenyuk of Tampere University , the PULSE project coordinator, said“This result places twisted tapered active fiber technology in an enviable position to realise world-record powers and kW level USP lasers”. By using a short pulsed seed laser the partners were able to confirm the negligible non-linear effects which are a key benefit of the design when amplifying pulsed signals and has previously hindered the development of high-power pulsed fiber lasers.The PULSE project is an initiative of the Photonics Public Private Partnership, .This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 824996.

