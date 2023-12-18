First Class Metals PLC: Zigzag Lithium-Spodumene In All Nine Zigzag Drill Intersections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shallow intersection of pegmatite hosting spodumene (pale green 'blades' in hole ZIG-23-01).

Spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been intersected in every targeted hole drilled at First Class Metals' Zigzag lithium Property

First Class Metals PLC (LSE:FCM)

- Marc J Sale CEOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals" "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed metals exploration company seeking economic metal discoveries across its extensive Canadian Schreiber-Hemlo, Sunbeam and Zigzag land holdings is pleased to announce that spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been intersected in every targeted hole drilled at First Class Metals' Zigzag lithium Property. The identified mineralization remains open along strike and down dip.HIGHLIGHTS.Spodumene (a high-grade lithium mineral - Li[AlSi 2O6].) bearing pegmatite intersected in all nine targeted holes drilled..Over 50m of pegmatite intersections recorded..Multiple mineralised pegmatite zones were intersected in holes targeting 400m of the known 800m strike..Pegmatite thickness exceeded 5m thick, down hole, and the potentially multiphase mineralised system remains open along strike and down dip / plunge.All holes are being systematically logged and marked up for sampling before cutting / sample collection.First Class is pleased to announce the completion of the final hole of its inaugural drill programme at the Company's Zigzag Property (the "Property"), located in the Seymour-Falcon corridor in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The drill programme included 9 holes targeting the pegmatite bearing zone and one hole (the tenth, final hole) being a scissor to ZIG-23-06, to confirm the interpreted dip of the structure. The 10-hole, 450-metre drill programme was completed successfully on the 16th December within budget and time schedulesThe drilling targeted the 400m central section of the property which had been subject to a non-mechanised stripping and channel sampling programme reporting up to 2.36% lithium (Li2O) over 5.5m (See RNS 28th November). Historic drill holes also reported an intersection grading 1.08% Li2O over 6.1m from 12 and a separate intersection of 399 Ta2O 5 over 2.92m from 15.

