(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AIM Congress 2024 successfully concluded its promotional tour in China

AIM Congress 2024 successfully concluded its promotional tour in China

CHINA, CHINA , CHINA , December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AIM Congress 2024 successfully concluded its promotional tour in ChinaAbu Dhabi, UAE, 18 December, 2023: The organizing committee of the AIM Congress (Annual Investment Meeting) concluded its promotional tour in China as part of a major promotional and marketing campaign for its 13th edition. The goal is to enhance the flourishing economic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China.AIM Congress, held under the theme "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potentials for Global Economic Development," is organized with the support of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as lead partner. The summit is scheduled to take place from May 7 to 9 next year.The promotional campaign kicked off through the summit's representative offices in several European and Asian countries, participating in various global, regional, and local investment exhibitions and events. It also utilized social media platforms and traditional/electronic media to target participants and interested visitors from different continents.The campaign aims to promote the AIM Congress, a globally leading "Annual Investment Forum," bringing together elite leaders and decision-makers worldwide to discuss, exchange experiences, and share opinions on addressing investment challenges. The goal is to reshape the global trade and investment landscape towards a prosperous and sustainable global economy.Dawood Al Shezawi, President of the AIM Congress and the AIM Global Foundation, emphasized the vital role the summit plays in facilitating communication among global leaders and key stakeholders in the investment field. It aims to stimulate collaboration and joint efforts, shedding light on developments in the global investment landscape and proposing innovative solutions to current and future challenges. He also highlighted the depth of economic relations between the UAE and China and the potential for further growth and collaboration.The promotional campaigns resulted in meetings with several Chinese government entities and international organizations in Guangzhou, Quanzhou, Xiamen, and Beijing. Discussions with the Department of Industry and Information Technology in Guangzhou focused on exploring collaboration between Chinese factories and Emirati companies.The campaign included meetings with representatives of the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce (HKCCO) and the Shenzhen General Chamber of Commerce, highlighting investment and entrepreneurship in the UAE. In Quanzhou, local representatives expressed interest in participating in the 2024 AIM Congress to enhance cooperation in various investment areas, particularly in the petrochemical industry.In Beijing, the promotional campaign collaborated with the EU-China Commission, Yinke Law Firm, and the China Science and Technology Training Centre of the China Academy of Science. Several parties expressed interest in participating in the thirteenth edition of the AIM Congress, and discussions on cooperation and joint efforts took place, resulting in the signing of memoranda of understanding.According to reports from the UAE Ministry of Economy, China is the third-largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows to the UAE, amounting to AED 23.3 billion (USD 6.3 billion) in 2020. These investments primarily focus on trade, finance, insurance, and real estate, demonstrating the diversity and strength of economic ties.Non-oil trade between the UAE and China reached nearly AED 284 billion in 2022, marking a 27% increase from 2021 and an impressive 80% growth compared to 2018. The UAE is the largest Arab trading partner of China, representing 30% of China's non-oil trade with Arab countries.AIM Congress 2024, to be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), is expected to attract a diverse audience, including government entities, private businesses, international and regional civil society organizations, associations, and academic institutions from around the world. The goal is to engage in meaningful discussions, foster communication, and explore investment prospects in various sectors.قمة (AIM) للاستثمار 2024 تختتم بنجاح جولتها الترويجية في الصينأبو ظبي (الإمارات العربية المتحدة) 18ديسمبر 2023: اختتمت اللجنة المنظمة لقمة (AIM) للاستثمار جولتها الترويجية في الصين والتي تأتي ضمن حملة ترويجية وتسويقية كبرى لفعاليات دورتها الثالثة عشرة. بهدف تعزيز الشراكة الاقتصادية المزدهرة بين دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة وجمهورية الصين.تقام قمة (AIM) للاستثمار تحت شعار "التكيف مع تحول المشهد الاستثماري: تسخير إمكانات جديدة لتطوير التنمية الاقتصادية عالميًا "، بدعم من وزارة الصناعة والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة، ودائرة التنمية الاقتصادية - أبوظبي (الشريك الرئيسي)، خلال الفترة من 7 إلى 9 مايو المقبل.وانطلقت الحملة الترويجية من خلال مكاتب القمة التمثيلية في عدد من الدول الأوروبية والآسيوية، وعبر المشاركة في العديد من المعارض والفعاليات الاستثمارية العالمية والإقليمية والمحلية، بالإضافة لمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ووسائل الإعلام التقليدية والإلكترونية بما يستهدف المشاركين والزوار المُهتمّين من مختلف قارات العالم.تهدف الحملة إلى الترويج لقمة (AIM) للاستثمار "ملتقى الاستثمار السنوي" سابقًا، منصة الاستثمار الرائدة عالميًا، والتي تجمع نخبة القادة وصناع القرار حول العالم لبحث ومناقشة وتبادل الخبرات والتجارب والآراء حول كيفية التصدي لتحديات الاستثمار وإعادة تشكيل مشهد التجارة والاستثمار العالمي، وصولًا إلى اقتصاد عالمي مزدهر ومستدام.وأكد داوود الشيزاوي رئيس قمة (AIM) للاستثمار ومؤسسة (AIM) العالمية، على الدور الحيوي والهام الذي تواصل القمة تأديته لتعزيز التواصل بين القادة العالميين وأصحاب المصلحة الرئيسيين في مجال الاستثمار، وتحفيز التعاون والعمل المشترك، لتسليط الضوء على المستجدات في المشهد الاستثماري العالمي، والخروج بحلول مبتكرة لمواجهة التحديات والمتغيرات الحالية والمستقبلية. كما أشار إلى عمق العلاقات الاقتصادية التي تربط بين الإمارات والصين وإمكانية تحقيق المزيد من النمو والتعاون.وأسفرت الحملات الترويجية عن عقد مجموعة من الاجتماعات مع عدة جهات حكومية ومؤسسات ومنظمات دولية في قوانغتشو، تشوانتشو، شيامن، بكين، حيث تمحورت المناقشات مع وزارة الصناعة وتكنولوجيا المعلومات في قوانغدونغ حول بحث سبل التعاون في المجال بين المصانع الصينية والشركات الإماراتية.كما تضمنت الحملة اجتماعات مع ممثلي غرفة تجارة هونج كونج (HKCCO) وغرفة شنجن العامة، وسلطت المناقشات الضوء على التعريف ببيئة الاستثمار وريادة الأعمال في دولة الإمارات، وبحث إمكانية إبرام شراكات في المجال.وفي تشوانتشو تم الاجتماع مع الممثلين المحليين للمدينة، الذين أعربوا عن رغبتهم في المشاركة بقمة (AIM) للاستثمار 2024، لتعزيز التعاون المشترك في مختلف مجالات الاستثمار وفي صناعة البتروكيماويات على وجه الخصوص.وشهدت الحملة الترويجية في بكين تعاونًا مع المفوضية الأوروبية الصينية، وشركة Yinke للمحاماة، والمركز الصيني للتدريب على العلوم والتكنولوجيا التابع للأكاديمية الصينية للعلوم.وأعربت العديد من الجهات عن اهتمامها بالمشاركة في الدورة الثالثة عشرة من قمة (AIM) للاستثمار، كما تم بحث سبل التعاون والعمل المشترك، فضلًا عن توقيع مذكرات تفاهم.ووفقاً لتقارير وزارة الاقتصاد تعد الصين ثالث أكبر مصدر لتدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر إلى الإمارات بقيمة 23.3 مليار درهم إماراتي (6.3 مليار دولار أمريكي) خلال عام 2020. ويمثل هذا الرقم 5٪ من إجمالي الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر العالمي. وتركز هذه الاستثمارات في المقام الأول على قطاعات التجارة والمالية والتأمين والعقارات، مما يظهر تنوع وقوة الروابط الاقتصادية.وفي الوقت نفسه، ارتفع التبادل التجاري غير النفطي بين الإمارات والصين في عام 2022 إلى ما يقرب من 284 مليار درهم، مسجلاً زيادة كبيرة بنسبة 27% عن عام 2021 ونمواً مذهلاً بنسبة 80% مقارنة بعام 2018. وتعد الإمارات أكبر شريك تجاري عربي للصين، حيث تمثل 30% من إجمالي تجارة الصين غير النفطية مع الدول العربية.ومن المتوقع أن تجذب فعاليات قمة (AIM) للاستثمار لعام 2024 والتي 5تقام في مركز أبوظبي الوطني للمعارض (أدنيك) جمهورًا متنوعًا، يشمل الجهات الحكومية والخاصة ومنظمات المجتمع المدني الدولية والإقليمية والجمعيات والمؤسسات الأكاديمية من جميع أنحاء العالم. للمشاركة في مناقشات هادفة، والتواصل، واستكشاف آفاق الاستثمار في مختلف القطاعات.-انتهى-- Ends -

Shereen Al Musallami

Strategic Exhibitions & Conference

+971 526998032

email us here