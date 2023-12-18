Promoting Child Safety: The National University Of Malaysia Leads With Community Engagement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The National University of Malaysia

The National University of Malaysia

The National University of Malaysia

The National University of Malaysia

The National University of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an exemplary display of community engagement, The National University of Malaysia (UKM) has spearheaded a child safety awareness campaign at the IOI City Mall, bolstered by significant support from the Cyberjaya Fire Department. This initiative marks a proactive step towards enhancing the safety consciousness and self-protection abilities among children, especially in responding to emergencies with composure and promptness.Dr. Ummu, a mentor at UKM, emphasized the complexity and urgency surrounding child safety issues. "Our goal is to arm children with the knowledge and skills necessary for their protection, ensuring they are equipped to handle potential dangers effectively," said Dr. Ummu.The campaign, led by project head Ji Ye Cheng, aims to reach a broader audience, spreading crucial safety knowledge among children. "Addressing the multifaceted issue of child safety is imperative. Through this campaign, we aspire to make a meaningful impact on children's understanding of safety precautions," Cheng stated.Engagement and Education at the Heart of SafetyThe Cyberjaya Fire Department's Chief, Ahmad Harun, addressed the gathering, highlighting the department's ongoing efforts to raise public awareness regarding fire safety. "Participating in this event is a matter of great pride for us. We're eager to impart fire safety knowledge to children, which is instrumental in reducing fire incidents," said Harun.The event, characterized by a variety of engaging and educational activities, witnessed the participation of nearly a hundred individuals. It's a continuation of a series of successful events previously held in various locations around Kuala Lumpur. The IOI City Mall, being the second-largest shopping center globally, offered a more substantial platform and wider impact for this event.In a commendable act of social responsibility, the funds raised from the event were donated to a local welfare home, demonstrating UKM's commitment to community service and continuous engagement.Looking ahead, Ji Ye Cheng expressed optimism about the collective efforts of the team. "By organizing such events, we aim to galvanize societal forces towards creating a safer and healthier environment for our children, thereby contributing positively to our society's future," concluded Ji.

Ji Ye Cheng

The National University of Malaysia

email us here