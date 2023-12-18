Quorum Cyber: A Year Of Remarkable Milestones, Global Expansion, And Cybersecurity Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Quorum Cyber, founded to help organizations defend themselves in an increasingly hostile digital landscape, today announced significant growth and market momentum in 2023. For the past year, the company opened new offices in London and North America, achieved several notable industry accolades, expanded its headcount to over 225 employees, launched new cybersecurity services, and signed over 20 new managed services customers across the automotive, financial services, information technology, local government, housing, not-for-profit, and retail sectors.



In 2023, Quorum Cyber achieved a key certification milestone, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Assured Service Provider for the NCSC Cyber Incident Response (CIR) Level 2 scheme. The company is now working towards gaining Level 1, which will permit it to defend critical national infrastructures.



“This year has been truly momentous for Quorum Cyber,” said Federico Charosky, CEO of Quorum Cyber.“We opened an office in North America, welcomed many incredibly talented professionals into our team, expanded our breadth of services, began exciting partnerships with more organizations worldwide, and held our first summit for the cybersecurity community. And we're only just getting started.”



Enhanced Customer Support



To elevate customer support, the company added cybersecurity talent to every department. Highlights include strengthening the senior leadership team with Mark Lawrence, who joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Steven Marandola as Vice President of Innovation, Paul Vasquez as Vice President of Alliances and Partnerships, and Rebecca Court as Marketing Director.



In addition, Quorum Cyber recruited compliance, data security, and identity security experts to complement and support the core service offerings and strengthen teams. New team members have extensive experience working for and with Microsoft, giving the company valuable insights and understanding to develop market-disrupting services. In addition, the company increased its Security Operations Centre (SOC) team to over 60 people running the Managed Extended Detection and Response (Managed XDR) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR)-ensuring the services remain the heart of the business.



New Customer Services



Over the last twelve months, the company added several new services, including Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) , Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) , and Managed Data Security (MDS) , to complement the range of managed and professional cybersecurity services.



Quorum Cyber uses Microsoft's security tools, together with its own SOC and its unique customer platform, Clarity, to deliver world-class services. Clarity harnesses the power of Microsoft Security and advanced AI, empowering customers to engage with the service proactively while staying one step ahead of potential cyber threats. Furthermore, Clarity facilitates optimal utilization of customers' Microsoft tools and licenses.



North American Expansion



Over the past twelve months, the company expanded its North American customer base by opening a Florida operations office and supporting it by recruiting a California-based solutions director and three US-based sales consultants. In addition, Quorum Cyber recruited a US-based Microsoft Alliance Manager.



Awards and Accolades



In 2023, the company was honored with several notable industry awards and accolades such as:



Microsoft Security Excellence Awards - Named the company a finalist in the Security Services Innovator award; founder and CEO, Federico Charosky, was also nominated as a Security Changemaker.



s1jobs Recruitment Awards - The company was recognized for attracting high-caliber talent around the world and achieved the Best Creative Idea category at the s1jobs Recruitment Awards.



British Legal Technology Awards - Quorum Cyber was named winner of the IT Security Provider of the Year category for protecting legal firm Bird & Bird.



MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs - The company was listed #59, up from 149th in the prior year. In addition, Quorum Cyber was ranked among the MSSP Alert list of top 40 Managed Detection and Response companies as well as in Enterprise Security Tech Cyber's Top 20.



Conducted Inaugural Customer Summit



In March, the company hosted its inaugural Quorum Cyber Summit, a full-day event in the heart of Edinburgh, for its customer community. Attendees represented dozens of private, public, and not-for-profit organizations. Quorum Cyber will host its second summit titled, Navigating the Future of Cyber Security Together, in March 2024.



Looking Ahead To 2024



The company's progress throughout 2023 has laid the foundation to meet ambitious growth targets over the next few years as Quorum Cyber aspires to become:

The leading Microsoft specialist partner in Europe.

One of Microsoft's top 10 security partners worldwide.

A $1 billion company by the end of 2027 and one of the first British cyber unicorns.



“The new year is almost upon us and we're ready to achieve even more. While 2023 was undoubtedly a very successful year for Quorum Cyber, we're only just starting,” added Charosky.



