Suspected ISI Agent Arrested From Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 18 (IANS) The sleuths of the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a suspected ISI agent from Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

The arrested youth has been identified as Mukta Mahato.

He has been booked under various non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per information passed on to the authorities of West Bengal police, besides Pakistan, the accused has also been identified to have been responsible for passing on crucial security related information to the respective intelligence agencies in Iran and Palestine.

Recently, the ATS sleuths arrested one person in Maharashtra for similar charges of passing on important security-related information of the country to Pakistan. During investigation, Mahato's name had surfaced.

The sleuths had reportedly traced a number of bank accounts in the name of Mahato where transactions of a few crores of rupees were noted. All those bank accounts have been frozen.

The sleuths have come to know that Mahato used to frequent Mumbai quite often and interacted with his handlers in other countries.

The sleuths of the ATS of the Mumbai Police had presented Mahato at the district court at Raiganj in North Dinajpur district on Monday afternoon only and he will be taken to Mumbai on transit remand.

--IANS

