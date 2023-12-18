3 Back To Back Earthquakes Rock Ladakh & J&K (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 18 (IANS) Three back to back earthquakes rocked the Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K on Monday, while no report of casualty or damage to property has been received so far.
A Met Department statement said that the first earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 3.48 p.m. in Ladakh region with the epicentre in Kargil district. A second earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale again occurred in Ladakh region at 4.01 p.m.
The third earthquake occurred in Kishtwar area of J&K's Doda district at 4.18 p.m., measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale.
--IANS
sq/vd
MENAFN18122023000231011071ID1107617521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.