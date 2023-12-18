Palestinian Authority, Israel reach deal brokered by US regarding clearance revenues

(MENAFN) According to a report from Hebrew Channel 12 on Sunday, the Palestinian Authority and Israel have allegedly reached an agreement brokered by the United States regarding clearance revenues. As per the reported agreement, Israel is granted the authority to scrutinize the names of individuals receiving salaries from the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip. This development follows the approval of a recommendation by President Mahmoud Abbas, endorsed during the visit of Jack Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, to the city of Ramallah on Friday.



While the details of the reported agreement have been disclosed by Hebrew Channel 12, there has been no official confirmation from the Palestinian government regarding the purported deal. The agreement, if accurate, suggests a potential step towards cooperation and dialogue between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, facilitated by US mediation. The allowance for Israel to examine recipient details for salaries in Gaza underscores a move that may impact financial transparency and oversight in the region, with potential implications for the ongoing dynamics between the two entities. However, the reported agreement awaits official confirmation from the Palestinian side, leaving room for further developments and clarity on the nature and scope of this potential breakthrough.

