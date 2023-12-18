French frigate reportedly shoots down two drones in act of self-defense

(MENAFN) In a recent escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, a French frigate, the Languedoc, reportedly shot down two drones in an act of self-defense after the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) posed a direct threat to the vessel. The incident unfolded against a backdrop of heightened regional unrest, with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels issuing threats to attack vessels bound for Israeli ports unless humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, was permitted entry into the besieged Gaza Strip.



The French foreign ministry, in a statement on Monday, underscored that the Languedoc frigate's actions were a response to an "attack" by the drones and were carried out in "legitimate defense." The ministry's declaration sheds light on the growing concerns regarding Houthi rebel activities, including acts of piracy, in the Red Sea, posing a significant challenge to the freedom of navigation in the region.



The backdrop of the incident includes a threat issued by Houthi rebels over the weekend, warning of attacks on vessels bound for Israeli ports unless vital humanitarian aid was allowed access to Gaza. The French foreign ministry's statement positions the drone interceptions as a response to the broader context of "attacks and acts of piracy" committed by Houthi rebels, emphasizing the increasing assaults on the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.



While defending its frigate's actions, France's foreign ministry called on the Houthi rebels to "immediately stop attacks on civilians" and respect the freedom of movement. The incident prompts concerns about the potential for a regional flare-up, and the ministry urged all actors involved to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation.



According to the French general staff, the drone interceptions occurred at 20:30 GMT and 22:30 GMT on Saturday, approximately 110 kilometers from the Yemeni coast and the rebel-controlled port of Hudaydah. The location and timing of the engagement highlight the strategic significance of the Red Sea and the delicate balance of power in the region.



France affirmed its close monitoring of developments in the Red Sea and issued a call for all actors involved to avoid actions that could lead to a regional crisis. The incident underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, with France emphasizing the need for prudence and cooperation to maintain stability in the strategically vital waterway.



As the situation in the Red Sea unfolds, the French frigate's engagement with drones highlights the challenges posed by Houthi rebel activities and the broader implications for regional stability. The incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance of power in the Red Sea and the imperative for diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation in a region already grappling with geopolitical complexities.





