Moody's predicts strong non-oil GDP growth for Saudi Arabia until 2030

(MENAFN) Moody's Analytics has expressed optimistic expectations for the non-oil GDP growth in Saudi Arabia, projecting an annual growth rate ranging between 3 percent and 4 percent until 2030. This outlook is underpinned by the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to fortify and diversify its economy, strategically reducing dependence on oil as a primary revenue source. Moody's economic analyst, Katarina Nuru, highlighted the notable transformation witnessed in the Saudi economy over the past decade, with the non-oil sector progressively expanding its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP).



Nuru anticipates sustained support for growth in key sectors such as tourism and construction, attributing this to the provision of credit facilities to small and medium-sized enterprises. Emphasizing the role of increased women's participation and the growth of the expatriate population in driving economic expansion, Nuru underscores the multifaceted approach being employed to stimulate and diversify the Kingdom's economy.



Conversely, Moody's economic analyst, Soren Vardanyan, offered insights into the oil market, predicting a Brent crude price ranging between USD80 and USD85 per barrel in 2024. This forecast takes into account various factors influencing the global oil market. Additionally, economic analyst Dominic Bartos foresees a new devaluation of the Egyptian pound. This adjustment is expected within the framework of a gradual transition toward a more flexible exchange rate system, signaling economic shifts in the region.



Moody's Analytics' comprehensive analysis reflects a positive trajectory for Saudi Arabia's economic diversification efforts, envisioning a future where the non-oil sectors play an increasingly pivotal role in driving sustainable growth. The strategic focus on key industries and the facilitation of credit to small businesses are highlighted as critical drivers, ensuring the Kingdom's economic resilience and adaptability in a dynamic global landscape.

