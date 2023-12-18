Argentina's newly inaugurated President, Javier Milei, issues stark warning to nation

(MENAFN) Argentina's newly inaugurated President, Javier Milei, has issued a stark warning to the nation, signaling the implementation of painful austerity measures as he grapples with the daunting task of cutting spending and addressing triple-digit inflation. Speaking to thousands of supporters from the steps of Congress, the 53-year-old libertarian emphasized the urgency of fiscal restraint, citing empty coffers as a significant challenge in his pursuit of economic stabilization.



President Milei, known for his libertarian principles, used his inaugural address to prepare citizens for the tough austerity measures ahead. Supporters, waving flags and chanting slogans like "freedom!" and "chainsaw!"—a reference to the power tool symbolizing spending cuts from his campaign—witnessed the leader's candid admission that the country is facing a dire financial situation. Milei placed blame on overspending by previous administrations, characterizing it as a "decades-long decadence" that has left him with what he described as the "worst inheritance."



Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy, finds itself in a precarious position after years of debt accumulation and financial mismanagement. With annual inflation soaring to 140 percent and a staggering 40 percent of the population living in poverty, Milei inherited a nation grappling with economic challenges on multiple fronts.



In his address, President Milei framed his election as a historic turning point akin to "the fall of the Berlin Wall." He asserted that the only viable solution for the beleaguered economy lies in what he termed "shock treatment." While acknowledging that the short-term outlook may worsen, Milei expressed confidence that the envisioned austerity measures would yield positive results in the long run.



President Milei, known for his unorthodox political stance as a "self-described anarcho-capitalist," outlined plans for spending cuts equivalent to 5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). This ambitious target raises concerns in a nation where a significant portion of the population relies on welfare handouts and benefits from substantial energy and transportation subsidies.



As Argentina braces for the impact of Milei's proposed austerity measures, the nation remains at a crossroads. With the new president warning of tough times ahead, the success or failure of his economic policies will likely shape the trajectory of Argentina's recovery. The ongoing economic challenges, coupled with the radical departure from traditional political approaches, make Milei's presidency a subject of intense scrutiny both domestically and internationally.



MENAFN18122023000045015687ID1107617515