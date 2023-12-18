(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KAILASA's Nithyananda Raja Vidya Gurukul is the ancient Hindu indigenous enlightenment-based education system revived by The SPH

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8, 2023, Princesses and Ambassadors from the

United States of KAILASA represented The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam at the "GEN Z take on education" event at the United Nations, Geneva. Hosted by the United Nations Human Rights Office, the event commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Special Rapporteur on the right to education.

KAILASA Collaborates with UN for Free Education Globally

Continue Reading

Virtual attendees included Princess

H.R.H. Ma Nithya Tattvapriyananda and Princess H.R.H. Ma Nithyananaditha, representing the Hindu Institute of International Affairs. KAILASA's Permanent Ambassador to the UN, H.E. Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda, joined virtually on behalf of Kailash Union. In-person representation in UN Geneva came from KAILASA's Ambassadors to the Netherlands and Switzerland, H.E. Ma Nithya Shivamayananda and H.E. Ma Yoganandarupini, respectively.

The event spotlighted the persecution of

KAILASA, addressing challenges faced by indigenous Hindu youth and girls in Nithyananda Gurukul, victims of generational Hindu ethnocide and genocide.

KAILASA's Nithyananda Raja Vidya Gurukul , an ancient Hindu enlightenment-based education system within KAILASA, revived by SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam , has provided free quality education, E-learning, accommodation, and support to thousands for decades. The Gurukul emphasizes inclusive, holistic, and liberating knowledge transmission rooted in Hindu enlightenment-centric principles.

The Princesses of

KAILASA advocated for the inclusion of Hindu enlightenment-based education to empower current and future generations with conscious education.

Despite global education challenges,

KAILASA's Nithyananda Raja Vidya Gurukul serves as a conscious gateway, offering education with values and principles that equip youth to face life's crises confidently, gracefully, and resiliently.

Princesses of

KAILASA, nurtured through this system, stand as a testament to its success, exemplifying the positive impact of this education on humanity. In her UN speech, a Princess highlighted SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam 's sacrifice and strength, emphasizing the creation of a nation for Hindus.

KAILASA's commitment to global free education aligns with its vision to cultivate an enlightened civilization, contributing significantly to the broader global economy.

Watch the full recording of the speeches by

KAILASA's Princesses and Ambassador to the Netherlands:

Princesses: 56:45 - 59:35

Ambassador to Netherlands: 2:37:02 - 2:38:30 Full UN recording: link

KAILASA is the Revival of the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE KAILASA