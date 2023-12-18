Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzers Market Size Worth USD 9.7 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market size was USD 5.42 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market is witnessing significant growth, propelled by the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases and advancements in CLIA analyzer technology. These devices play a crucial role in detecting complex formations associated with conditions like endocrine disorders, oncology, infectious diseases, hepatitis, cardiovascular disorders, and more.

Health Impact and Market Dynamics:

The rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease is a major driver of market growth. Approximately 10 million deaths globally, one in six, were attributed to cancer in 2020. The ability of CLIA analyzers to precisely diagnose and monitor diseases, including cancer, is aiding in effective treatment strategies. The machines are also contributing to vital research efforts, as showcased in a recent study utilizing CLIA for Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

Technological Advancements:

Technological progress in CLIA analyzers is enabling the development of faster and more accurate models. High throughput, automation, and connectivity are enhancing the effectiveness of these analyzers. Multiplexing capabilities allow the analysis of multiple analytes in a single sample, reducing the need for independent tests. However, challenges such as the lack of qualified medical professionals and stringent regulations pose obstacles to market growth.

Market Trends:

A notable trend in the market is the introduction of next-generation integrated immunoassays. Companies like Abbott and Danaher are actively involved in research and development projects, expanding their test offerings and gaining regulatory approvals for innovative technologies.

Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:

The high throughput segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to its ability to quickly analyse a large number of samples. Abbott Laboratories and Fapon are notable contributors with their high throughput CLIA analysers.

Product Insights:

The reagent segment is expected to witness fast revenue growth due to reduced costs and faster testing times. Roche Diagnostics is a major player offering a diverse range of reagents. Consumables, including stains and chemicals, are in high demand, with companies like Globe Scientific providing quality and cost-effective options.

End-Use Insights:

Hospitals and clinics are anticipated to register moderate revenue growth due to increased hospital visits related to infectious diseases and cancer. Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers are crucial for various tests, such as those for autoimmune diseases, diabetes, thyroid, hepatitis, HIV, and therapeutic medication monitoring.

Regional Insights:

North America:

The North America market held the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of key market players like Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Laboratories.

Asia Pacific:

The Asia Pacific market is poised for the fastest revenue growth, attributed to rising awareness about chronic illnesses, patient knowledge about early diagnosis, and increasing disposable income.

Europe:

The Europe market is expected to account for a considerable revenue share, driven by the prevalence of chronic illnesses, the demand for Point-of-Care testing, and the aging population.

