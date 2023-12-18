Nexgami's Beta Test Exceeds Expectations, Draws In 200K Extra Players And Mints Nearly 72K Nfts In A Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NexGami's beta test shatters expectations: initial limit expanded due to high demand, attracting an extra 155K players in just a day.

Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an unprecedented advancement towards the future of gaming, NexGami has triumphantly concluded the beta testing of its pioneering Web3 game, Metavirus. This trailblazing platform originally opened up to a limit of about 100,000 players but due to overwhelming user enthusiasm, this limit was expanded for one day, drawing in nearly another 155,000 players and minting 71,308 NFTs within that day alone.





Metavirus, built on NexGami's intuitive and decentralized GameFi platform, is the first game of its kind, bringing microscopic viruses to life in an enthralling VR world filled with swords and magic. The successful beta test solidifies NexGami's position as a frontrunner in the rapidly progressing Web3 gaming domain.

NexGami's core team, boasting diverse experience from industry powerhouses like Valve, KONAMI, Ubisoft, and Huobi, utilized their collective expertise to create a game that is not only entertaining but also technologically avant-garde.

The advent of NFTs in gaming has transformed how players interact with games. With NexGami's Metavirus, gamers can now own distinctive digital assets, enriching their gaming experience and establishing new norms in the industry.

"The overwhelming participation we've witnessed has truly surpassed our expectations," expressed Brice Bian, NexGami's CEO. "It's both heartwarming and exhilarating to see such a vibrant community rallying behind what we're creating. We extend our deepest gratitude to each, including partners, investors, and every individual who has joined us in this remarkable journey. Your support fuels our passion to innovate, and together, we're shaping the future of gaming."

NexGami's successful beta test is a monumental stride towards the future of gaming, demonstrating the vast potential of integrating blockchain technology with gaming. The company eagerly awaits to welcome an expanding community of gamers to their platform and explore uncharted territories in the Web3 realm.

NexGami is a pioneering gaming platform that utilizes Web3 technology, setting the stage for a unique and immersive gaming experience. Committed to revolutionizing the gaming landscape, NexGami integrates advanced technology, decentralized platforms, and NFTs, ushering in a new era of digital gaming.

