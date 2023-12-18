Cobo Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Showcasing Strengthened Information Security In Institutional Custody

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobo, a global leader in digital asset custody solutions, announced it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, the internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). The official certification from BSI Group was received following a rigorous and comprehensive audit process.

Significance of ISO 27001

ISO 27001 is the global benchmark for effective information management, outlining the best practices for organisations to safeguard against potential security breaches. ISO 27001-certified entities demonstrate that they are committed to stringent data protection measures, providing assurance to their customers, partners and shareholders.

The ISO 27001 certification applies across Cobo's business systems, including all important information assets and data. It validates the company's comprehensive approach to information security management and ability to protect customer and company data according to industry best practices. This milestone further solidifies Cobo as a trusted partner for institutions seeking a secure and reliable digital asset custody technology provider.

“Achieving the ISO 27001 certification demonstrates Cobo's relentless pursuit of the highest security standards for our systems and customer data,” said Changhao Jiang, Co-Founder and CTO of Cobo.“It shows we have the processes in place to detect, document, and defend against threats as they arise. We want our customers to feel confident their data and information is safe in our systems.”

Continued Momentum in Upholding Top Standards

Just a while ago, Cobo was recognised as the winner of the "Best Custodian - Innovation " award at the Hedgeweek APAC Digital Assets Awards. Similar to the certification, the award underscored the company's commitment to pioneering innovation in digital asset custody and addressing the evolving needs of institutions in safeguarding and managing their digital assets.

About Cobo

Cobo is a globally trusted leader in digital asset custody solutions. As the world's first omni-custody platform, Cobo offers the complete spectrum of solutions from custodial wallets to non-custodial wallets including MPC and smart contract wallets, as well as Wallet-as-a-Service, a DeFi management platform (Argus), and an off-exchange settlement network (SuperLoop). Trusted by over 500 institutions with billions in assets under custody, Cobo inspires confidence in digital asset ownership by enabling safe and efficient management of digital assets and interactions with Web 3.0. Cobo is SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2-compliance-certified and licensed in 4 jurisdictions.

