Intubation Market Size Worth USD 4.85 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is a key factor driving Intubation market revenue growth Vancouver, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intubation market size was USD 2.52 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and number of surgical procedures and technological advancements in intubation techniques and emergency medicine and trauma cases are key factors driving market revenue growth. Intubation is a medical procedure wherein a healthcare practitioner inserts a tube into the patient's trachea, which serves as the airway or windpipe. This tube effectively ensures the patency of trachea, facilitating the passage of air. In addition, this tube allows for the attachment of a device that administers air or oxygen, thereby providing respiratory support. Respiratory illnesses are becoming more common. A total of 4.0 million fatalities and 454.6 million cases worldwide were attributed to Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRDs) in 2020, making it the third leading cause of mortality. While the overall mortality rate and prevalence of CRDs increased by 28.5% and 39.8%, respectively, while the age-standardized rates declined by 41.7% and 16.9% between 1990 and 2019, respectively. The primary cause of the 3.3 million CRD mortality was Chronic Obstructive Respiratory Diseases (COPD), which had 212.3 million common cases. With 262.4 million prevalent cases, asthma has the highest prevalence among CRDs. However, inadequate equipment setup and poor patient placement during surgical operations are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Intubation errors can have various harmful consequences for the patient including harm to the lungs, brain, esophagus, nerves, and vocal cords.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.52 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.70% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 4.85 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Usage, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries., Venner Medical International, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Convatec Inc., Armstrong Medical Ltd., Smiths Group plc Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The global intubation market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions.



On 28 September 2022, Teleflex Incorporated, a major global provider of medical technologies, announced the company has completed the previously announced purchase of Standard Bariatrics, Inc., which has developed a unique powered stapling method for bariatric surgery. On 20 January 2022, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) approval to leading health tech company Qure for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm qXR-BT, which will aid physicians in determining where to implant Breathing Tubes (BTs).

The airway management tubes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global intubation market in 2022. This is because airway management tube is a plastic or metal tube, which is inserted into the airway to help the patient breathe by opening the pathway for starting and maintaining proper ventilation and oxygenation. Intubation accessories are used in situations of respiratory failure, airway protection, general anesthetic procedures, surgery affecting the airway, and unconscious patients needing airway protection to make sure the patient receives enough ventilation and oxygen. Airway management is one of the most important aspects of prehospital care, which affects the chance that a patient will recover from an acute illness or injury and is crucial to the patient's survival. Airway management may include aspiration protection in addition to breathing assistance to enhance oxygenation, depending on the treatment plan. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global intubation market during the forecast period. This is because number of patient hospitalizations increasing, due to which need for annual operations is also rising. The vast majority of individuals in this group have serious illnesses or ongoing diseases, and a significant portion of these individuals need hospital care for respiratory illness.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Intubation market on the basis of usage, application, end-use, and region:



Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Reusable

Disposable

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Airway Management Tubes



Endobronchial Tubes



Endotracheal Tubes



Nasal Airways Tubes



Oral Airways Tubes



Tracheostomy Tubes

Intubation Accessories

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



Research & Diagnostic Labs



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

