In Vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth USD 51.73 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increase in incidence of male and female infertility and growing number of women in workforce are some key factors driving In Vitro Fertilization market revenue growth Vancouver, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market size is expected to reach USD 51.73 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. In vitro fertilization market revenue growth is driven by rising infertility rates, attributable to adoption of sedentary lifestyle and medical conditions and disease. Increase in incidence of male and female infertility and growing number of women in the workforce are other factors driving market revenue growth. Advancement in IVF treatments has opened up new potential opportunities with positive results of IVF procedures. Researchers have developed methods that are used beforehand to improve the effective rate of in-vitro fertilization. Behavioral changes in global population along with increasing number of women in the workforce, late pregnancy decisions, shift from rural to urban communities, declining marriage rates, and rise in trend of same sex marriages are factors fueling growth of the market. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), approximately 6.7 million people in the U.S. are impacted by failure to get pregnant, which accounts for around 11.0% of the pregnant population in the country. Besides, 25% of people in the U.S. have more than one infertility cause. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Rise in consumer awareness about infertility treatments and enhancement in various IVF therapies is propelling market revenue growth. Researchers are developing new methods to improve efficiency of artificial reproductive technology. Specific methods such as aided hatching, vitrification, processing of egg/sperm, percutaneous epididymal sperm accumulation and testicular sperm retrieval (PESA and TESE), mini-IVF, tri-parent IVF, and genetic testing are contributing to growth of the market. Increased investment in research & development in IVF procedures and development of new products, rising investment by governments worldwide, and emergence of various public and private diagnostic centers are contributing significantly to growth of the market. For instance, Gulf Capital, in March 2021, announced a three-year growth plan to expand the number of fertility clinics in Southeast Asia, India, GCC and European countries. The ambitious project will witness a two-year roll out of 18 clinics across India. In vitro fertilization is an expensive procedure. Even though advancement in technology has significantly reduced the cost of IVF, it is still not feasible for most of the middle-class population. COVID-19 has impacted the global economy and financial condition of the working-class population, which in turn has restricted spending on expensive IVF procedures. Moreover, issues such as multiple births and health risks is hampering market growth. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 18.08 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 51.73 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Procedure, product, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Vitrolife AB, CooperSurgical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Baker Company, Inc., Kitazato Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., OvaScience, Boston IVF, and EMD Serono Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global in vitro fertilization market is fragmented, with a number of small- and medium-sized players accounting for majority revenue share. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient product and services in the in vitro fertilization market. Some major players operating in the market are:



Vitrolife AB

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The Baker Company, Inc.

Kitazato Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc.

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

OvaScience

Boston IVF EMD Serono Inc.

Strategic Development

In June 2020, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced a two-year collaboration with Igenomix for researching innovative disease mechanisms and targets discovery in conditions associated with infertility and pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, for developing groundbreaking diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for catering high unmet demand. A new hub in Boston was created which will bring experts from both companies and the focus is to investigate molecular structures, develop functional genomic systems and create tools to study embryo implantation among others.

In August 2021, Merck Specialties Pvt ltd in India launched Pergoveris Pen for advanced infertility treatment in the country. The launch will emphasize Merck's motive to fulfil unmet medical needs by offering ready-to-use, and improved treatment option for women with a severe Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH) deficiency.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



Fresh non-donors segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020 attributed to high pregnancy success rates and rising prevalence of infertility. The fertility cycle is 19.0% and likely to be successful in a live birth with a fresh egg as opposed to a frozen egg.

Hospitals and research laboratories segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Factors such as well-resourced operating & surgical rooms, presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and enhanced health coverage for healthcare services from various plans for private and group insurance are driving demand for assisted reproductive technology in hospitals. Reagents segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2020 due to surge in number of in vitro fertilization procedures. Use of cryopreservation media, ovum processing media, embryo culture media, and sperm processing media is contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global In Vitro Fertilization market on the basis of procedure, product, end-use, and region:



Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Fresh Donor



Fresh Non-Donor



Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Reagents



Cryopreservation media



Ovum processing media



Embryo culture media



Sperm processing media



Equipment



Sperm separation system



Imaging system



Cabinet



Incubators



Ovum aspiration pump



Micro manipulation system



Gas analyzer



Accessories



Anti-vibration tables



Laser system



Cryosystems

Witness system

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Hospitals and research laboratories



Fertility clinics and surgical centers

Cryobanks

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel Rest Of MEA

