New A&W Franchise Owner Discusses Experience

A&W Restaurants is proud to expand our franchise family with a new franchise owner in sunny Florida! We welcome Craig Shawn Williamson as he embarks on a huge multi-unit franchise deal of 18 units opening across Florida, continuing the mission that the A&W Restaurant franchise brand is not only an iconic fan-favorite that thrives in small towns and big cities, but a scalable business opportunity that can greatly enhance your franchise portfolio.



Williamson, along with his investment company and resort developer, is undertaking the amazing opportunity of opening 18 A&W restaurant franchises.“Our company spent over two years investigating the space,” said Williamson.“Ultimately, the decision was based upon the resurgence of a legacy franchise brand, a childhood favorite, and the strength of the A&W management team.



The Scalability of A&W Restaurant Franchises



One of the remarkable features that sets A&W Restaurants apart as a top-notch franchise opportunity is the scalability. A&W's flexible business model allows franchise owners to tailor their operations to their chosen market and growth ambitions. Whether you envision a single, thriving restaurant or aspire to build a network of A&W locations like Williamson, our brand can accommodate your goals. With a strong foundation, a proven menu, and a loyal customer base, A&W provides the scalability that empowers franchisees to expand their footprint, tap into new markets, and increase profit potential. It's a testament to A&W's enduring appeal and adaptability, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a franchise with growth potential.



“We have the capacity to scale,” Williamson says.“The investment made sense to take this established and beloved brand into a new region. We look forward to the growth of our restaurant division through additional regions and have our sights set on Broward County next.”



Faith in the A&W Team



From day one, Williamson was impressed and confident in the process and support that comes with the A&W franchise opportunity. From the initial call to the research stage to the official signing and start of training, everything was as expected, preparing Williamson and his team for an ambitious franchise journey.



“Everything was excellent,” Williamson says.“We had total confidence going forward from training.”



The A&W team takes pride in being there every step of the way for our valued franchise owners. We understand that owning a single restaurant franchise or investing in multi units is a significant endeavor, and we're committed to providing unwavering support. Whether it's comprehensive training programs to ensure you're well-prepared, expert guidance in selecting the perfect location, marketing strategies to attract and retain customers, or ongoing operational assistance, our team is here to help you navigate the exciting journey of entrepreneurship. We view our franchisees as partners, and our dedicated support system reflects our commitment to your growth and prosperity in the competitive restaurant industry. With A&W, you're never alone on your path to franchise ownership.



Learn More about Franchising with A&W



Ready to invest in the iconic and fan-favorite legacy franchise brand that is A&W Restaurants? Learn more about our franchise opportunity here. If you're ready to start a conversation with our franchise team, fill out our form here. We look forward to learning more about your entrepreneurial goals and if A&W Restaurants is the right fit for you!

