France's top diplomat restates backing to Israel despite killing of ministry worker in Gaza

(MENAFN) France's top diplomat restated the country's support for Israel on Sunday, despite the previous day's killing of a Foreign Ministry staffer in southern Gaza.



"I have come here also to recall the importance of a new humanitarian truce ... and a truce that should lead us to a humanitarian cease-fire," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna informed a mutual press conference with her Israeli equivalent Eli Cohen in a 2-day trip to the Middle East.



Earlier, she said in a post on X: "Came to Israel to: - Recall Israel's right to defend itself while strictly respecting humanitarian law and protecting civilian populations – Help avoid a regional fire."



Referring to Cohen in another post, she mentioned "France's attachment to Israel's security in the face of terrorism."



She also pointed out the importance of "a humanitarian truce in Gaza" to free hostages and permit the transfer of humanitarian assistance.



Late on Saturday, the French Foreign Ministry announced the death of an employee due to injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza.



The ministry revealed that the staffer had sought refuge in the home of a colleague from the French Consulate, which was bombed on Wednesday evening.



"Our colleague has been working for France since 2002," the ministry stated in a declaration, sending condolences to the victim's family and relatives.

