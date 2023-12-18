French lawmaker condemns minister’s backing for Israel despite murder of worker in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a left-wing French lawmaker criticized the foreign minister for reaffirming support for Israel, despite the recent identification of a ministry staffer killed in Gaza.



Speaking at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Paris, Manuel Bompard told a Turkish news agency that the response of French authorities was "as scandalous as it was at the start."



"France must say that what happened was unacceptable and that unfortunately, this adds up to nearly 20,000 civilian casualties in Gaza," he further mentioned, pointing to the recent death toll.



He also pointed out that France has to "make its voice heard, a strong voice for peace, stronger than what it is now.”



He called for "adjustments" to rectify the shortcomings that, according to him, had muted France's stance, emphasizing that the mobilization for Palestine in France remains ongoing.



Despite the recent killing of a Foreign Ministry staff member in southern Gaza the day before, France's leading diplomat restated the nation's backing for Israel on Sunday.



"I have come here also to mention the importance of a new humanitarian truce ... and a truce that should lead us to a humanitarian cease-fire," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna stated at a shared press conference with her Israeli peer Eli Cohen amid a two-day trip to the Middle East.

