Lidar Market Size Worth USD 4.17 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technological advancements in LiDAR technology is one of the key factors driving Terrestrial Light, Detection, and Ranging (LiDAR) Market revenue growth. Vancouver, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global terrestrial LiDAR market size was USD 1.38 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in LiDAR technology and increasing need for Three Dimensional (3D) imaging technology for various applications are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Terrestrial LiDAR is a remote sensing technique, in which light in the form of a laser is utilized to measure varying distances to the Earth. This technique is also known as 3D laser scanning as this combines 3D scanning and laser scanning. 3D laser scanning technology can document and record various objects, structures, buildings, and topographies, from a tiny, exquisitely detailed artwork to a massive and georeferenced landscape. Commercially, laser scanning has shown to be particularly effective in the documentation of constructions such as oil and chemical refineries, highways, bridges, and other complex structures, producing precise 'as-built' measured drawings in a fraction of time and cost of older systems. However, high initial costs of terrestrial LiDAR systems is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. The necessary hardware, such as scanners, LiDAR sensors, and data processing software, can be expensive, particularly for high-accuracy or long-range systems. Due to the cost, smaller companies or those with smaller resources could find it challenging to deploy terrestrial LiDAR technology. Massive amounts of point cloud data are generated by terrestrial LiDAR, which requires specialized equipment and experience to handle and understand. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.38 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 11.7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 4.17 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, weight, solution, application and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled FARO Technologies, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik, 3D Digital Corporation, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems, Creaform, Zoller + Fröhlich, Trimble Inc., Hexagon, Maptek, and Teledyne Technologies Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global terrestrial LiDAR market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:



FARO Technologies

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

3D Digital Corporation

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems

Creaform

Zoller + Fröhlich

Trimble Inc.

Hexagon

Maptek Teledyne Technologies

Strategic Development

On 13 December, 2022, Velodyne Lidar and GreenValley International signed a multi-year deal. This agreement links a top provider of 3D surveying and mapping solutions with one of the top manufacturers and distributors of lidar, Velodyne. The sensors are anticipated to be used for GreenValley International's handheld, mobile, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) mapping solutions, which include equipment that can be used in Global Positioning System (GPS)-denied environments. Velodyne stated that they were already shipping sensors to GreenValley International at the time of the announcement.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights from the Report



The phase-shift segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global terrestrial LiDAR market during the forecast period. This is because phase shift LiDAR offers high measurement accuracy. Phase shift LiDAR can detect distances with an accuracy of less than one millimeter. This degree of accuracy can be very useful in applications that require precise measurements such as industrial metrology, engineering, and construction.

The Transport Layer Security (TLS) system authentication segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global terrestrial LiDAR over the forecast period. This is because terrestrial LiDAR systems are helpful for protecting and keeping a watch on the environment. In addition to the evaluation of forest resources, it permits the examination of vegetation, monitoring of land deterioration, and evaluation of habitat characteristics. The Building Information Modelling (BIM) segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global terrestrial LiDAR market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of BIM software to create a 3D model of building using the point cloud data.

Segments Covered in Report

Emergen Research has segmented the global terrestrial LiDAR market on the basis of type, solution, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Phase-Shift



Mobile Scanner

Pulse Based

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Transport Layer Security (TLS) Service





Mining





Oil & Gas (O&G)





Forestry & Agriculture



Transportation & Logistics



TLS System





Interface Devices





Digital Cameras





Hardware





Laser Scanners





Wireless LAN Antenna





Global Positioning System (GPS)





Inertial Measurement Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Surveying



Research & Development (R&D)



Building Information Modelling (BIM)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market By Type (Weather-based controllers and soil-based controllers), By End Users (Agriculture Industry and Non-Agriculture Industry), Forecasts to 2027

Infrared Imaging Market By Technology (Cooled Infrared Imaging, Uncooled Infrared Imaging), By Wavelength (Near Infrared, Short Wave Infrared, Mid-wave Infrared, Long wave Infrared), By Application (Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection, Detection), By Industry Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Electronics & Semiconductor, Food & Beverage), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Next-Generation Display Materials Market By Technology Type (OLED, IPS-LCD, Others), By Material (Substrate, Polarizer, Color Filter, Liquid Crystals, Backlighting Unit, Emitter and Organic Layer, Encapsulation), By Application (Smartphones, Televisions and Monitors, Smart watches, Automotive Displays, Laptops and Tablets, Others), By Region Forecast to 2028

Industrial Sensors Market , By Sensor Type (Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Level Sensor, Force Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Gas Sensor), By Technology (System in Package, System on Chip), By Industry Type, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Soil Testing Equipment Market By Type (Chemical, Physical, Residual), By Site (On-site, Laboratory), By End-use (Construction, Agriculture), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: ...

Explore Our Japanese Version: Terrestrial Light Detection and Ranging Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: insights

Read our Press Release @ press-release/global-terrestrial-light-detection-and-ranging-market