Managing Service Providers Including CRO And Cmos Oversight To Comply With ICH Good Clinical Practice R3 Training Course

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing Service Providers including CRO (Contract Research Organisation) and CMOs oversight to comply with ICH GCP (Good Clinical Practice) R3 Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

With regulatory inspectors increasingly finding issues with vendor oversight by sponsor organisations, it is becoming even more important for the pharmaceutical industry to employ efficient and accurate strategies for managing outsourced activities. A company's ability to identify and select the right CRO/ vendor for the right project and manage them efficiently and effectively will help to ensure compliance with the regulator's expectations.

On this course you will learn how to prepare a request for proposal (RFP), evaluate and select the right CRO and establish procedures for vendor oversight for R&D projects you need to outsource. You will also cover the techniques for successfully managing CROs/ vendors and the shared responsibilities required by the sponsor and the service provider. Managing CRO performance issues will also be discussed.

The course is equally useful to CROs/other vendors and consultants to understand how to work effectively with sponsor organisations.

Benefits of attending:



Understand how to effectively manage CROs/vendors used in the pharma industry

Build an understanding of your responsibilities as the sponsor and identify the right level of management and oversight

Discuss how to put in place a robust CRO/vendor selection process

Discover tools and processes to manage CROs and other vendors Measure CRO performance including metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs)

Certification:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

This event is designed for personnel involved in CRO/vendor management and oversight in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, animal health and medical device industries including those working in clinical research, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, manufacturing, clinical outsourcing, contracts, quality, clinical operations, vendor management and global QA/compliance. It will also be relevant for outsourcing, purchasing, finance and contract management staff who participate in the RFP process who will find this course a valuable introduction or refresher course focusing on best practice.

This course will also help CRO/vendor personnel to work more successfully with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies through gaining a much clearer understanding of their needs when outsourcing.

Course Agenda:

Day 1

Background to the CRO industry and meeting regulatory expectations



Outsourcing today for the biopharma industry

Different models of outsourcing

Challenges of working with CROs/Vendors and solutions

Core components of Vendor Governance

The potential benefits and drivers of outsourcing Outsourcing Trends

Oversight of CROS/Vendors and meeting regulatory inspectors' expectations



Understanding Oversight

Key elements of Vendor Oversight

Examples of Vendor Oversight documents Examine EU and FDA expectations for outsourcing in the pharma and biopharma industry

Building an effective relationship



Factors critical for a successful relationship Building trust

Vendor/CRO selection - an overview of selection and bidding processes



Identifying Vendors/ CROs

Preparing the RFP

Evaluating responses to the RFP

Pre-qualification of vendors and vendor audits

Writing the RFP

Contracts with Vendors/CROs Bid defence meetings

Day 2

Managing vendor/CRO project set-up



How to set the stage so the CRO focuses on quality

Effective Kick-off meetings

Training CROs

Which SOPs should CROs use?

Risk assessment

Tools and techniques for managing CRO performance

Understand the KPIs/ dashboards Communications with CROs

Ongoing oversight and management



Tracking and measuring CRO progress and performance

Ongoing training and integrating new CRO staff

Maintaining effective communication with your CRO

Report processes to manage CROs/vendors

Progress and update meetings/TCs with CROs

Meetings with CROs

Update reports

Auditing CROs

Escalation Troubleshooting problems with CROs - common problems and possible solutions

End of project oversight: reviewing CROs during and at the end of the project



Review meetings

Feedback and learnings for using in the future Evaluation of suppliers

For more information about this conference visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900